August 26, 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the Woman Suffrage Amendment. Enjoy these stories written by the following writers.
Suffrage’s Secret Weapon: Women’s Clubs
by Ann W. Braaten
One hundred years ago, social media and television weren’t available to bombard viewers with ads promoting votes for women. Instead, newspapers, lectures, and public programing communicated the message. A network of women’s clubs aided the effort by sharing information and strategies and training members to lobby for full voting rights.
The change in societal views concerning woman suffrage didn’t come about quickly or easily. Distinct gender roles for men and women were ingrained into the social order: men represented their families in the public sphere, including business and politics; women directed the private sphere — bearing responsibility for the home — feeding, clothing, and rearing children to insure they had the necessary religious, social, ethical, and moral skills to be responsible adults.
As industrially manufactured food, clothing and household supplies replaced homemade goods, women gained more leisure time, allowing women’s clubs to flourish. At first, clubs focused on religious, social and literary engagement, but by the 1890s, some began advocating for social reform on issues affecting homes and families. Women’s clubs helped further their skills in organizing, administering, and communicating their points of view to the public.
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union was one of the most influential clubs during this era. Its army of women was committed to advancing WCTU goals. Founded in 1874, the WCTU is remembered as being anti-alcohol, but the breadth of its work went far beyond temperance. The WCTU addressed many societal ills affecting women and children, including domestic violence, the double standard associated with sexual morality, and the exploitation of women and children in the work force. The WCTU believed that having the vote would allow them to truly protect their families.
In North Dakota, WCTU members set up and staffed “life-saving stations” at railroad depots to assist young women entering cities for the first time. They helped operate the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers in Fargo to prevent young women who were pregnant outside of marriage from becoming destitute if their families shunned them.
Gaining the vote for women was an important issue for North Dakota’s WCTU from 1910 to ratification in 1920. When the North Dakota Votes for Women League was established in 1912, the WCTU pledged to work with it to acheive women’s suffrage. WCTU networks existed throughout the state, with members helping to secure locations for public programs, hosting lecturers, and communicating through press releases and columns in local newspapers.
The North Dakota WCTU dispatched delegates to national meetings in Washington, D.C., who on their return traveled statewide to share updates on congressional action relating to the status of woman suffrage, prohibition, and other issues important to women. They motivated members to continue their work to improve conditions for families as politically active citizens.
During World War I, the North Dakota WCTU cooperated with the state organizations of the Federation of Womens Clubs and the Votes for Women League to aid in the war effort. Together they implemented Red Cross programs to produce bandages for soldiers, promote increasing food production through gardening and food conservation, and encouraged women to invest in the Liberty Loan program. Their success with all of these defied those who believed women were incapable of successfully coordinating and completing complex tasks.
Women’s club networks at the local, state, and national levels were successful in advocating for political change. The coordination of their dedicated members amplified the message of woman suffragists, expanded their reach, and assisted in securing the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment.
Ann Braaten is an associate professor in apparel, retail merchandising and design at North Dakota State University and curator of the Emily Reynolds Historic Costume Collection.
ND Women’s Network Helps Women Be Politically Engaged
by Kristie Wolff
One hundred years after some women* achieved voting rights, some North Dakotans are still working for complete political equality.
Since the 19th Amendment became part of the US Constitution, many incredible milestones have been realized for women in politics. Not only do women participate in democracy by voting, they engage in political activities like lobbying, marching, initiating ballot measures and running campaigns. More and more women win elections at various levels, breaking new ground every year.
However, full equality in the political sphere has not been achieved. For example, the United States has never had a woman president, North Dakota has never had a woman governor, and women make up just 21 percent of the North Dakota legislature.
When the Legislature recognized the upcoming anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Rep. Karla Rose Hanson of Fargo said women have realized many political milestones since 1920 but not yet equal representation.
“Someday, after 45 or more presidents, there will be a woman in the highest office of the land,” she said. “Someday, after 33 or more governors, North Dakota will have a woman in the governor’s office. Someday, this legislative body will be representative of the citizens of this state – meaning that 49 percent of lawmakers will be women and 12 percent will be people of color just like North Dakota is now. It is good when the people inside this chamber reflect the demographics of the people outside this chamber.”
The North Dakota Women’s Network is one organization working to change those numbers. NDWN is a statewide, non-partisan advocacy group that is helping increase women’s political engagement and their representation in elected office.
One NDWN program is WE (Women Empowered) Rise, a lobby day at the Legislature. The goal is to demystify the legislative process by providing behind-the-scenes insight and training. Participants learn how to talk to their legislators and how to testify at a hearing. Once women get a better understanding of the political system, they often remain engaged and continue to advocate for policies that benefit women. Some even run for office themselves.
That’s what happened to Jessica Haak of Jamestown. “WE Rise inspired me to run for the legislature,” she said. “I served four years and continue to stay politically active by helping other women.”
Another NDWN program is Ready to Run, training for women who are interested in serving in elected office. Participants get real-world advice about public life as well as specific tips on campaigning, like working with volunteers, developing a budget, raising money, and crafting a message.
Rep. Shannon Roers Jones of Fargo said Ready to Run gave her many skills for her successful legislative campaign. “One memorable lesson was learning that most women don’t consider running for office until they are asked. That was true for me,” she said. “So now I tell other women – don’t wait to be asked!”
Rep. Ruth Buffalo, also of Fargo, participated in both WE Rise and Ready to Run before winning her legislative seat. She is the first Native American Democratic woman in the legislature. “These trainings have consistently shown what possibilities exist through increased representation of women in every level of government,” she said.
The November 2020 election may see even more gains for women at the ballot box, thanks to the work of the North Dakota Women’s Network and other advocates who help women picture themselves as political leaders.
*The 19th Amendment largely benefited white women – not women of color. Native Americans, Asian Americans and African Americans weren’t afforded the same legal right to vote or the effective ability to vote for years or even decades later.
Kristie Wolff is the Executive Director of the North Dakota Women’s Network.
