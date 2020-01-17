2020 will be an extremely busy year between elections, the summer Olympics and the 2020 United States Census. The census will be a silent but still vital event for every United States citizen.
“[It’s} a decennial count that provides facts and figures about America’s people, places and economy,” notes Cavalier County Job Development Authority Executive Director Shannon Duerr.
The Census Bureau serves as the leading source of quality data about the nation’s people and economy. This information that is collected can make an incredible impact on local communities. The census data is used by the federal government in a couple different ways. It is used to determine how many representatives each state gets and is also used to redraw district boundaries. Census data is intergral to the calculations made to distribute federal funds to states and communities. These funds are used for things such as health, education, housing, and infrastructure. Specific programs that are directly impacted by census data include: Medicaid, highway planning and construction, special education grants to states, the national school lunch program, and Head Start. Many grant programs also use census data for median income, out-migration, etc... to determine a community’s eligibility for funding.
“Officials estimate states losing $19,000 in federal funds for each person not counted,” Duerr shared.
Because of the significant loss that a missed resident can pose, participation in the census is crucial to receiving federal funding. If you use roads, school, and hospitals - your count matters. So does you being counted in the right place! For example, the snowbirds of the area traveling south for winter but still consider Cavalier County as the primary home - please make sure you are counted as a resident of Cavalier County.
The 2020 Census also has a few changes. Duerr explained that for the first time people will be able to respond online or by phone. This will be the preferred method of response. The census office is encouraging the local ‘complete count committee’ to educate the local public on the importance of responding and how to respond online.
“It’s safe, secure and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected. It’s economical both for you and for the taxpayers. It’s greener by saving trees, and it’s user-friendly, offering you help screens and the ability to review your answers,” Duerr shared.
The other option for a digital response is to do so by phone. Census employees are ready to take your information question by question from the convenience of your phone.
“However, the traditional paper surveys will still be sent out by mail at a later date. In person follow-ups will be done for non-responses,” Duerr explained.
For those who receive an in-person visit on behalf of the 2020 Census, there is something to keep in mind. In this day and age people are rightfully very cautious with the many scams that have become prevalent. The Census Bureau will never ask for:
• your full Social Security number
• money or donations
• anything on behalf of a political party
• your full bank or credit card account numbers
• your mother’s maiden name
All Census Bureau employees will have an ID badge. You can feel free to ask them to see it if you are uncertain. You can also lookup their name on the census bureau website to verify their employment.
The census starts in March and will be wrapped up by July. In order to collect all this information, the Census Bureau needs your help in two ways. One is to participate, and the other is a great employment opportunity. Recruiters are seeking more than 1,000 workers across North Dakota and in every county. Census jobs are paying between $18-$21 an hour, depending on the location. Interested applicants need to visit www.2020Census.gov/jobs to apply.
