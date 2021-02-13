The Langdon City Commission met Monday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m. Starting the meeting, it was brought up that the upcoming Toy Show at the Langdon Activity Center will require masks and social distancing. The street department reported they’ll be clearing by the garage door at LAC for toy show sellers.
The fire department got their new truck, and it is ready when needed.
Water and sewer have had normal operations with some freezing pipes in the area which is to be expected and normal for our climate this time of year.
For sanitation, Cory Schneider went to Bismarck a couple weeks ago for operator's training.
A new dispatcher has been hired and started Monday, February 8. Langdon’s Sheriff’s Office is still looking to hire a deputy to add to their team.
The Langdon Activity Center added insulation around the garage door in the gym which has made a difference in the draft. They are looking for grants for heating solutions, and an assessment is needed to apply. National Corporative Leasing can extend a payment plan (up to 15 years) so no upfront payment is needed. It was discussed that when an assessor comes, that each building could be a different application for heating grants. The question can up if more city buildings should be assessed when the assessor comes to town. It was decided to move forward with Activity Center energy conservation. LAC is still looking for sponsorships for a new gym floor and a suggestion was heard of having Langdon City of the Year 2020 included on floor. Signs are also being planned to be put up coming into town showing we were voted City of the Year 2020.
Langdon auditor’s year-end report was discussed. The street fund got good equipment but talked about floating levies to end to year to see what mills are brought in this year. Construction accounts are being worked on to get paid off. The sidewalk project was $13,000 and paid for from the general fund. Garbage fund came out at $6,030 which is good. Concrete crushing remains the same. The water department is about $100,000 ahead. The water supply project (what our $20/month) goes into is at $322,000. It was questioned if some of that money could be put into reserves.
The JDA had a Rendezvous Region request for $25,000 but had a committee review consisting of Susan Fay Crockett, Daren Christianson, Jerry Nowatzki, and Jim Rademacher. After further review and then the recommendation of not requesting money for past debts. After dividing by 3 as there’s 3 counties in Rendezvous Region the sum for request was $5,857. Motion was approved for $5,857. The city board agreed revisiting this to have better money set aside for tourism would be good.
Susan Fay Crockett questioned the housing incentive currently in place. As of now, the housing incentive states that homeowners have to have remodels approved if done within the first year of purchase. It also says building materials that are available locally (Langdon and Walhalla) will be accepted unless some materials are not offered locally. The current incentive has gray areas, as past applicants have been approved outside the one-year window. Suggestions of dropping the time limit and having a dollar amount per percentage of value were brought up. The housing incentive is to increase property value which increases property taxes and helps build more tax dollars for the community. Crockett agreed to present a better housing incentive plan at the next meeting that is black and white.
The next meeting will be February 22 at 6:00 p.m.
