James Chaput of the Langdon Research Center will retire on the May 31, 2021. James started work on September 1st, 1977, as a research technician to assist small plot research and to support the NDSU Foundation seedstocks program in Langdon. James was a very quick learner; strict and complicated steps of the Foundation seed program were of no quarrel to James. It was very evident he had found his niche in the agriculture industry.
In his 43 years of employment, James perfected the many various steps required to assure the most genetically pure seed available. With an 80 plus-year-old seed cleaning plant, Chaput consistently sent seed to the NDSSD that came back with 99.99% purity. His last lot of seed processed in 2021 was Prosper HRSW with 99.99% purity, no other crop/weed seeds, and 98% germination. Ten years ago, James accepted the title ‘Foundation Seedstocks Seedsman’.
“James is the number one seedsman in the upper midwest,” Randy Mehlhoff shared.
James is very well known for being positive, cheerful, and bumping or cutting his head on a timely basis. He loves rock and roll and was frequently heard belting out tunes during work. His photogenic memory has no doubt been attributed to his many successes in the industry – and he is astonishingly good at remembering the weather. James compares this growing season to that of 1980, with no rain until late May.
It is no doubt Chaput will be missed greatly by his peers. Working with the NDSU Research Center has been a blessing for James, where he’s been able to stay busy and work with those whom he enjoys spending time with.
“Working for Randy Mehlhoff and the Langdon Research Center has been wonderful,” Chaput commented.
Retirement is something James is welcoming with open arms. His free time will be devoted to spending time with family and getting much needed time to relax and enjoy himself. Staying busy will not be an issue, as he plans to help where he can with tending to cattle with his sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.