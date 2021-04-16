April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Its focus is to recognize the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families in order to prevent child abuse and neglect. There are many local, state, and federal services and agencies involved with child abuse prevention. NDSU Family and Community Wellness Agent Katie Henry shared a wealth of information in her April 5th column in the Republican, including the six protective factors of family well-being from www.childwelfare.gov, the NDSU Parent and Family Resource Center, and the Pinwheels for Prevention © campaign seen on the south side of the courthouse.
“The pinwheels are a symbol to represent childhood hope and happiness and bring smiles to children’s faces,” said Henry. “Each pinwheel has a message on the stem that says Every Child Matters.” There are free pinwheels (while supplies last) on a table outside the Extension office for anyone to take for their yard to show their support in the fight to end child abuse. You will also find many free printed brochures for families to take that include topics such as discipline techniques, single parenting, tips for different situations, how to deal with crying and tantrums, co-parenting, and more.
“If families are given the tools they need in order to cope and adapt to the needs of the family,” said Henry, “they are more likely to succeed as a family and that includes avoiding child abuse.”
The NDSU Parent and Family Resource Center offers support to families in the form of publications, webinars, and classes such as “Active Parenting” and “Parents Forever”. A parent or caregiver in need of classes can contact the local Extension office at 256-2560 or email katie.d.henry@ndsu.edu for more information about classes. They can also contact the Center directly by calling 701-780-8229 or emailing NDSUGrandForks.Extension@ndsu.edu. If you like Twitter, the Center is at @NDSUExt4Parents.
“Adverse childhood experiences greatly affect children, and the cycle of abuse can continue,” said Henry, “With the protective factors of nurturing and attachment, knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development, parental resilience, social connections, concrete supports for parents, and social and emotional competence of children, that cycle can be broken, and families can interact in a healthy way. As community members, we need to be aware, and we need to step up and step in to help families. All it takes is one person to be the example and support for a family.”
Family and community support is also available from the Cavalier County Health District located in the courthouse. CCHD strives to have children grow up in the healthiest and safest environment possible.
“We promote programs and education for parents and families which help to create nurturing environments in which children can learn and grow,” said Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh. “A great example of such a program would be North Dakota Human Services' Parents Lead program, an evidence-based prevention program that provides parents and caregivers with a wide variety of tools and resources to support them in creating a safe environment for their children that promotes behavioral health, a state of mental/emotional being, and/or choices and actions that affect wellness.” Parents Lead can be found online at www.parentslead.org.
CCHD supports families through offering childhood screening programs, such as the Right Tracks and Health Tracks programs, in which children are screened for developmental and health issues. Parents are provided education about age-appropriate expectations and have opportunities to ask for parenting advice.
“We welcome calls and requests for information from parents and families,” said Welsh, “and work to provide community members with the resources needed to increase protective factors and reduce the risk factors to help children and families succeed.”
Jill Denault, director of Northern Valley Human Service Zone, agrees, “I truly believe early intervention and preventative services help prevent child abuse and neglect. Our goal is to work with parents so they can be the best possible parents for their children.”
Unfortunately, agencies and services most often get involved after issues have been existing for a while. Law enforcement, school, and medical personnel are all mandated reporters of abuse or neglect, though anyone can file a report if they have concerns for vulnerable children. North Dakota does have a centralized intake unit for child protection that can be reached Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 833-958-3500. In an emergency, call 911. If the NVHSZ does get involved, they will do an assessment.
“We are here to help you,” said Denault. “It should not be viewed as negative but as a jumpstart to get things back on track. We will visit with children and talk to parents, teachers, and therapists who might be working with the family to understand what is happening.”
Their goal is to keep families together and to work with the family to assist them in coming up with a plan so there are no dangers present for the children and safety concerns do not continue to occur. Children are removed from their home only if they cannot be maintained in their home safely.
“We will seek out family members or others who could ensure safety of the children before placing them in a foster home,” said Denault. “If there is present danger or immediate safety concerns which the family cannot or will not address, there are times children need to be placed in a foster home, and we are so thankful for those families who open their homes and hearts through fostering.”
“It takes all of us to help stop child abuse,” stated Henry. Communities are a big part of the child abuse prevention effort.
“It takes a village,” agrees Denault. “Reach out to families you see might be experiencing stress or difficult times. We are so fortunate to have therapy in our community to support our children and families.” First and foremost, keep children safe.
