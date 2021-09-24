Licensed child care providers have a new source of financial assistance through the Choice Bank Child Care Grant Program. After the success and positive feedback of the previous Day Care Gala fundraiser, the Choice Bank Board of Directors decided to create a grant program that can provide grants in all of the communities they serve.
“We see this as an extreme need and are making it a priority to stand behind it,” said Todd Borchardt, Choice Bank President at the Langdon location. “It will help sustain the childcare providers and have a high impact. It is another initiative where we are trying to give back to the communities we are in.” In the first week after the launch of the grant, Borchardt fielded several phone calls from interested providers.
The demand for child care services far exceeds the current capacity of licensed child care providers in North Dakota. According to Child Care Aware ND, there are over 120,000 children potentially needing care in North Dakota, yet the licensed child care capacity statewide is less than 37,000.
“Without child care in the community, a lot of business would have trouble finding staff,” said Borchardt.
The goal of the grant program is to provide financial assistance to licensed rural child care facilities in North Dakota to support their facility’s start-up costs, replacement or expansion costs, and one-time operating expenses.
All licensed child care providers are eligible for the grant, whether they provide in-home child care services or operate a child care center, and are encouraged to utilize this grant opportunity. The money can be used to support of costs associated with establishing a new child care facility; support costs to expand new or existing facilities, renovate the facility, purchase new or replace/repair equipment; or fund one-time expenditures to support standard operating costs like training for staff, one-time hiring bonuses, one-time contributions to employees’ Health Savings Accounts, etc.
The online application can be found at https://bankwithchoice.com/childcaregrant/. If you have questions or do not have access to the online application, Choice Bank can help you through the process.
