In 2010 while playing in a college football game, Chris Norton suffered a spinal cord injury. He was 18 years old at the time. Doctors gave him just a 3 percent chance of ever moving again from the neck down. He defied those odds.
After years of physical therapy and training, he successfully walked across his college graduation stage in 2015 with the help of his fiancée Emily. His story went viral and touched the world, receiving over 300 million views.
Chris Norton will be speaking at the Langdon Area High School on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 1:00 pm.
“We will have our 7-12 students attend that day and other local schools are invited along with the public,” said LAHS Principal Ethen Askvig. “We also plan to air the presentation live on Cardinal Vision that day for anyone interested at home. For individuals that wish to attend in person, we simply ask that you call the school the week of the presentation for any Covid mitigation procedures,” said Askvig.
Norton will also be visiting Grafton, Park River, and Cavalier High Schools on Monday, October 4; Harvey High School on Tuesday, October 5; and Devils Lake High School on Wednesday, October 6. The Pregnancy Help Center in Park River, ND, was instrumental in bringing Norton to the area and arranging his appearances at local schools.
Norton is a motivational speaker and has been listed as one of the “hottest keynote speakers in the country.” His Power To Stand message talks about how adversity is universal and affects everyone. Every person and organization will face adversity, uncertainty, and change. The successful ones find The Power to Stand, to be resilient and learn how to respond and adapt. He believes that people are more resilient than they think is possible, and once they know that, they will be empowered to stand in the face of adversity.
You can read more about Chris and Emily Norton’s journey in The Seven Longest Yards. Co-written in 2019, the book shares their story from each of their perspectives - their love, trusting God, leaning on the help of others, and tackling the seven longest yards down the aisle at their wedding. The foreword is written by Tim Tebow, who called the book “a master class in the power of perseverance.”
On February 23rd of this year, 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story was released. 7 Yards is a feature-length documentary telling Chris’s inspirational story and his journey from college athlete to medical miracle to viral inspiration and now adoptive father. The film explores the resilience and perspective of Chris Norton with interviews, reenactments and real footage from Chris and Emily’s wedding.
Norton has been featured on major media such as the Today show, Good Morning America, CNN, ABC News and Fox & Friends. Several of his past clients are the NCAA, John Deere, Mutual of Omaha, and Culver’s.
Chris and Emily Norton currently live in Florida with their five adopted daughters and have opened their home to many foster children. Chris Norton’s story is extraordinary and his message is powerful and positive. He is a speaker you will not want to miss.
