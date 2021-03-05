CHS is now delivering propane to the Langdon, Calvin, and Sarles area. Piping was recently added to the large propane tank that services the grain dryer at the Langdon grain terminal so that it can do double duty and fill delivery trucks, too.
“The propane department is located in Adams,” said Northwest Branch Manager Jim Crockett. “When delivering to patrons in the Sarles, Calvin, and Langdon area, we are now able to load up in Langdon rather than having to run back to Adams, making CHS much more efficient for this area’s patrons.”
“In the past we were able to deliver propane to a few customers in Langdon, but it was very limited due to the amount of miles and time it took,” said Jay Jelinek, energy department manager at the CHS bulk plant in Adams. “The ability to refill delivery trucks in Langdon now allows us to service a larger area than before.”
The CHS business unit in Adams got into the propane energy business in 2012-2013 when they merged with the Farmers Union in Adams. CHS uses technology that adds conveniences like monitors that work with your smartphone, delivery options, the MyCHS web app, and its new pay online capability.
“CHS offers a no-cost monitor that hooks up to the propane tank gauge,” said Jelinek. “The monitor reads the tank percentage daily, and you can access those readings 24/7 through the Nee-Vo app for your smartphone available from the app store.”
Delivery is flexible with monitored, will call, or scheduled options. With the monitor on the tank, you can have CHS keep an eye on the propane level, and they will fill it when needed, or you can watch it and call them when you want it filled. CHS can also schedule delivery based on tank percentage without a monitor installed, if desired.
Contact Jelinek at 701-944-2271 or certified energy specialist Travis Ellertson at 701-215-2820 to get set up with CHS propane delivery. You have options to pay upon delivery, contract, prepay, or set up budget billing with monthly payments as opposed to paying for a full tank all at once. You can use the new pay online feature of the MyCHS web app to pay your bill if you want. MyCHS is a web app that connects you to your CHS account. With pay online, anyone who has signed up for MyCHS can now pay statements or current balances securely from single or multiple bank accounts, view scheduled payments, and look up past online payments. The link is in the lower-left hand corner, and you will need your bank account number and routing number to get started.
If you don’t already have an online account, you need to register first. Go to the CHS website at www.chsdevilslake.com, click on the blue MyCHS button, and then click the sign-up link. This takes you to the registration page (https://registration.chsinc.com/) where you will be prompted to add your contact information (first name, last name, phone number, and home address), supply a valid email address, and setup a username and password. Once all this has been completed, you will get an email from chsregistration@chsinc.com with a link that you must click to confirm your email address.
“Once you are signed up for the app, you can see grain tickets, settlement information, and grain contracts,” said CHS controller Maria Schiestel, “as well as invoices, sales bookings, prepayments, and your current A/R balance. You can run proof of yield reports and open contract reports. The grain summary is a new report that totals a customer’s grain payments over a calendar year or any selected timeframe.”
You can add the MyCHS web app to your smartphone home screen. While on your phone’s browser, follow the same path to the log in page (CHS website and then MyCHS button). On iPhones, touch the 'share' icon at the bottom (square with up arrow) then touch add to home screen. On android phones, touch the 3 vertical dots in the upper right corner, touch add to home screen, type the name that you want it saved as, and touch add.
“The app is free to the customer and is updated daily,” said Schiestel, “so you can have all your information at your fingertips anytime, anywhere. If anyone has more questions, please contact one of our knowledgeable staff at your nearest CHS.”
