While the rest of the economy may come to a grinding halt, one sector that will not is the agricultural producers and those that assist in the growing of crops year after year. CHS, Inc., an agri-business cooperative owned by farmers and local cooperatives across the United States, has invested into the communities of Cavalier County and is ready to meet the fertilizer demands.
“This is going to be huge cause this is going to give our area producers a constant supply of fertilizer. They are not going to have to worry about running out. Our growers have been asking for this,” Jim Crockett, Northwest Branch manager.
For Cavalier County, the tax base will provide substantial revenue. Employment will also be increased as a result of the new fertilizer plant.
The supply chain for the product will make access to the necessary input that much better. Crockett notes that with last year’s tough fall and many unable to apply their inputs before snow fell, the demand in spring 2020 will be even greater.
“Just getting the product here is going to be an issue and getting it here timely. That’s the big thing, and this gives CHS another 25,000 tons that we will have under our roof ready to go,” Crockett said.
Having the supply on hand in Langdon will provide relief to the demand. This is especially good news considering the shortages of fertilizer that have been experienced at crucial times the last few planting seasons.
“We’ve got supply, and we are going to have it for the growers,” Crockett said.
Between the warehouse room and the ability to have it delivered by rail, Crockett is confident that CHS will be able to supply Cavalier County. With the average of 250 pounds applied, the warehouse can supply inputs for up to 200,000 acres when full.
The process to get the plant in Langdon has been extensive. Between multiple contractors working to get the building up, the time frame for the project has been a long one. CHS has already had a few deliveries of inputs to make sure they have what producers need when the time comes.
“It takes seven minutes a car to dump, so we were dumping about nine cars an hour,” Crockett explained on the length of time to unload the inputs into the warehouse.
The biggest concern, that CHS is aware that producers have, is the ability of the co-op to deliver the product when needed. Crockett is confident that everything will be in place when the time comes to begin providing the services.
The plant will be fully staffed and ready to go when spring finally finds its way to Cavalier County. If you are concerned about supply, be sure to give CHS a call to make sure your order is in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.