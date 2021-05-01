The Langdon City Commission met April 26, 2021, for their scheduled meeting. Barb Crockett was present with concerns of the commercial utility billing and expressed that if this is enforced, her renters may not stay. Commissioner Nowatzki expressed that the board was in agreeance and a letter would be sent out explaining how the billing was going to work out. A meeting to discuss changes in the ordinance was to be set up to visit about an amendment.
In department reports, the street department did their first round of street sweeping and added gravel to the Langdon Activity Center parking lot on the west side. They’ve started filling potholes around town as well. The fire department is working on getting grants to replace their radios. Sanitation is changing to their summer schedule starting Saturday, May 1. The Sheriff's department is fully staffed with a new dispatcher and correctional officers training. The jail inspection last week went well, and the jail is at full capacity. Langdon Activity Center has been getting donations and are applying for grants for new flooring and painting.
The auditor’s report contained a letter from the state tax commissioner. According to the state, we, as a city, owe $3,899.12 that would be taken out of next month's revenue. For the water department, the rest of the grant money from the initial water project will cover the cost of demolition of the old water building. Moore engineering requested approval for moving forward on the bidding process and that was approved.
Questions arose concerning if the city car ordinance should be enforced more or less? The committee agreed non-running cars around town make the city look unkept. One mentioned that the ordinance should be more enforced because nothing has changed, and individuals talked to in the past have not cleaned up. Another round of letters is prepared to be sent out, and legal action will occur.
The gun range John Metzger had asked about at the last meeting has been approved to move forward but will still need to wait until insurance is squared away. Waivers would need to be signed and used if the range is under direct supervision of a trained person licensed for firearms.
Ryan Howatt is leasing a building (hanger) on city property and wanted the city to sign off on an agreement that if Ryan, as the owner, doesn’t make payments, that the city won’t seize the property as it will be on a lease. The board motioned and passed.
Concerned citizen Dick Eklof requested to add a couple signs in the northeast cul-de-sac to watch for children. Our city has quite a few children, and the board agreed it wouldn’t be a bad idea and approved the request.
Building permits were approved, but there was mention of any changing of an ordinance would be done on a case-by-case bases. An example- some properties on the outskirts of town would be ok to put bins or livestock after board approval, but having those things inside town would not be appropriate.
A reminder that there’s a Chamber of Commerce meeting May 3 at Noon at the Eagles regarding the housing incentive. The next City Commission meeting is May 10 at 6:00 p.m.
