The Langdon City Commission met Monday, December 28. Among department reports it was noted a new part-time employee started at the transfer station. The new deputy auditor, Jenny Anderson, was also present to meet members of the board.
Hope Electric's free estimate on new lighting in the fire station and Activity Center came in at a cost of $3,938 for the fire station and $7,524 for the Activity Center. Estimated annual savings of implementing replacement came in at $1,498. This number would reflect replacement costs being recouped over a 10-year period. It was noted the fire station lights are relatively new. Additionally, as this was a free estimate offered by Hope Electric, the Commission may choose local contractors to facilitate replacement if deciding to do so.
A member of the community submitted concerns on trees overhanging their property along the creek bed that runs through the city. The concern being who might be responsible if these trees topple due to soil erosion. It was determined the city may own the ditch but were unsure who owns the right-of-way and if trees in question might be on residential property. It was decided the city would contact Kendall Gemmill to assess the cost of removal to begin resolving this issue.
Otter Tail Power may be contracted to maintain streetlights along Highway 5 extending from the intersection of Highway 1 down to Dairy Queen. As this highway is owned and maintained by the State, the city cannot provide any maintenance along this stretch without state approval. However, the streetlights themselves are city property. If this contract is signed, it would essentially eliminate the need for state approval, and Otter Tail Power would be contracted to provide maintenance. The Commission showed interest in this, and the contract will be reviewed by City Attorney Quentin Wenzel before the next scheduled meeting.
Finally, Moore Engineering waived $8,000 in fees the city would have otherwise been responsible for in regards to work done this past year. This was reportedly done as a thank you to the city for being strong customers.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m. in the fire hall.
