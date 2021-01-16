The Langdon City Commission meeting was held at the Langdon Fire Hall at 6:00 p.m. on January 11, 2021. The meeting started out with the street department reporting that the roads will have a bit of snow coverage from not having the snow blade entirely to the ground. This is to preserve the streets so rocks and manhole covers are not getting damaged.
The Langdon Activity Center is going to be having 3-3 basketball games coming up the on the 28th and 29th of January for elementary-aged girls and boys. They are also fundraising to purchase new basketballs. There’s been good feedback from community members concerning face masks; it hasn’t been an issue having people wear them. There’s been good, new ideas for activities that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Moore Engineering said that there is nothing new for phase 1 for street repair. For Phase 2 the south side of the 12th Avenue and 3rd Street intersection is needing repair. It will be easier to tell if it’s a heaving or settling situation once the snow melts to determine what the appropriate fix will be. With remaining grant dollars, the next step is to make a chain order to use those dollars. Bids have been sent out for 4 additional blocks to be repaired. The probability of all 4 blocks getting worked on is low. A factor of cost and time also is in correlation with the sanitary sewer systems, and more will be known in the coming months.
An engineering amendment to work beyond the original contract was presented. It is intended to cover work including sewer services from fall 2020 and construction in spring 2020. This amendment is for the projected 2021 work. There was also mention of having a Resident Project Representative to manage the additional work with grant dollars (estimated 1-2 blocks). It would approximately take five weeks. The amendment will be reviewed before any motion.
A contract offer was accepted for Ottertail Power Co. to care for highway city streetlights. The City was responsible before to maintain the highway street lights so now it will be delegated to Ottertail Power Co.
This concluded the Langdon City Commissions meeting. The next meeting will be at the Fire Hall at 6:00 p.m. on January 25.
