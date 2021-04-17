The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting on Monday, April 12 at City Hall. Tom Beauchamp, with the sanitation department, announced that clean-up week will be June 7-12. It was brought up that if individuals were unable to participate in clean up week, they could contact city hall for other arrangements. Beauchamp also shared that starting May 1st, they will be on the summer schedule.
Langdon Activity Center informed reported that the west side of the parking lot had become muddy and will need to be graveled in the near future. Prices are being set for floor advertising, and LAC will be fundraising to accommodate the cost of the flooring.
City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth is being trained on house assessing. There’s an equalization meeting planned for Thursday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.
The Langdon Chamber of Commerce brought up that the new housing incentive would cause several members to not renew their memberships. They wouldn’t be considered local Langdon businesses and wouldn’t feel being part of the Chamber was beneficial. The next Chamber meeting is scheduled for May 3 at noon at the Eagles. The Chamber urges the city commission to join, take community feedback, and rethink the housing incentive as it presents. Susan Fay Crockett explained that part of the incentive was not a change, and the original incentive stated “local Langdon businesses”. The fact is the verbiage was there but not being enforced which, with the new incentive, it is to be enforced hence changing. The board tabled the housing incentive to take community feedback and consider what the Chamber brought to their attention.
John Metzger had inquired about having gun range authority for hand gun training and practice at the last meeting. After review of the city ordinance, the mayor of Langdon can issue a permit that limits the time for firing weapons and is subject to revocation later on. The board agreed to check with insurance, as they own the land the range would be on, and to have in writing the rules and regulations.
Lance Schill came to the board meeting to inquire about what would be up to code and within city ordinances for his building out by the airport. With elevations in the land, hooking up to the sewer system was not doable. He requested to have a holding tank that would be emptied on his dollar and would be over 200 ft. from current city sewer lines making it be up to code for a holding tank. The building would still be able to get city water just not sewer. The City Commission motioned and approved Schill's request.
After working on a solution for two years, the board came to a decision concerning billing commercial businesses with renters. The bill will go to the property owners with multiples of renters’ city bills. Each meter will have a bill unless one building with one owner has multiple meters. There was argument before that everyone was being charged for water regardless if all that water was being used. The biggest bill for tenants would be that every renter would have to pay for garbage. The expense of garbage was questioned when some businesses have very little garbage. With that, regardless if a homeowner lives alone and is never home, they still pay the same for garbage as a full family household. This was the best way to keep it fair without weighing each renter’s trash. Letters will be sent out better explaining the new billing system. The board did say some fees from previous billing would be waived, and payment plans can be put in place for businesses needing to catch back up. More on commercial billing will be discussed at the next city meeting April 26 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.
