The Langdon City Commission met Monday, May 10, 2021, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The department reports started with the street department reporting that they have been patching potholes, getting mowers out and ready, and setting out (watch for children) signs. Street also reported changing the 13th Avenue and 11th Street intersection from yield signs to STOP signs as there’s a lot of children in the area. The sewer department has been cleaning out the old water plant before demolition. Other than that, all has been regular operation. As stated at the last meeting the sanitation department is now on their summer schedule that can be found on the city website.
Langdon Activity Center presented a rough quote for the floor project at $84,367 but are thinking it will be less because they will not be adding the holes in the floor for the volleyball net. After talking to the volleyball coaches, they didn’t feel it was necessary and will save some dollars. Local businesses have agreed to purchase stage curtains, score clocks, and a couple other things not included in the quote for floor. These are not part of the flooring project but will include advertising for the businesses that purchased them. The city cleared up that this project is not city-funded but a fundraised project. After some discussion on weighing out Activity Center member preferences about continuing to wear masks, the discussion was tabled until the next meeting. The board suggested getting recommendations from public health, but the commissioners will make a decision based on recommendations and COVID numbers.
The JDA requested to donate money to the Langdon Activity Center floor project, but this may be a conflict of interest since the city is not funding the project. The JDA is a county program, however, the city gives money to JDA. This kind of project, improving the community, does fall under what the JDA would donate to, which is why it makes sense for this type of donation.
After meeting with the Chamber of Commerce in Langdon, the housing incentive is getting looked at again. Discussion centered on non-local businesses still bringing in tax revenue to Langdon and are members of the Chamber of Commerce. One Commission member changed their mind from their original vote after learning this, so a re-vote will take place when all members are present.
Commercial renters’ ordinances have been worked on for 2 years, and after revision there will be a first reading of an amendment for ordinance 6.0105 and possible adoption of ordinances 6.0107 and 6.0108 at the next city meeting. The reading was tabled till next meeting. The public is encouraged to attend and speak their thoughts on these ordinances. There will be a 2nd reading on another date.
Example letters were passed out that will be sent to individuals that have not cleaned up their non-running vehicles. There is an ordinance for the city that non-running vehicles need to be taken care of, and some vehicles have been sitting for several years. It was also stated that you cannot just live in an RV in city limits. The industrial park is the next area the city would like cleaned up as it was pointed out that out-of-town hockey families see that area by the arena, and some areas make our city look unkept.
The next meeting will be Monday, May 24th, 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.
