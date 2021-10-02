The Langdon City Commission met Monday, September 27, at City Hall. The street department is busy street sweeping and mowing. The fire department received pallets of canned water from a grant. This water is good for when fire fighters are on calls and will be dispersed to other fire and rescue departments. The Langdon Activity Center floor is finished! They are still waiting for the scoreboard and curtains that will hopefully arrive by the end of October. The Sheriff's department is busy but doing well with an officer off in Bismarck for training. Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth was voted to be on the board of League of Cities. Hoffarth has been in Bismarck doing Vanguard training for property taxes.
Unfinished business became quite heated while talking about the harassment charge filed against City Commissioner Susan Fay Crockett. Lawrence Henry interviewed employees, Chelsea Graber (director of LAC), and Susan Fay Crockett. Crockett had some questions regarding why the other individuals mentioned in the report were not interviewed. Crockett also stated, referring to comments in the report, that the gym project is a committee project and a group project. Crockett claims the comments in the report are inaccurate and that she has text messages debunking comments. Mayor Jerry Nowatzki stated that the report looks like it’s a hostile work environment. The employees of the LAC should be able to run the facility; commissioners should not be concerned about the day-to-day activities.
Information on the report was private to the board. Individuals mentioned in the report received a copy that was meant to be confidential. These individuals mentioned in the report were not the main concerns in the report, so they were not reached out to for comment. A retaliation phone call was made to an employee of the Activity Center household from an individual mentioned in the report who should not have had access to this report. Several board members were upset about this and stated it was unacceptable. A motion to proceed for a scheduled hearing to removed Crockett from the city commission board pursuant to Chapter 44-08-23 was denied by majority vote. States Attorney Quentin Wenzel stated that with the harassment charge, a change does have to happen, and the work environment cannot remain the same. After much discussion back and forth, Nowatzki agreed to meeting with both Crockett and Chelsea Graber separately then together after the meeting to hopefully resolve the issues at hand.
Pete Klingbeil requested to purchase a lot of land by land he already owns. The commissioners would like to keep that lot to push snow to in the winter. They agreed not to sell the lot but to allow Pete to use the area. A draft of the agreement will be presented at a future meeting which concluded this meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be October 11 at 6:00 p.m.
