The Langdon City Commission met on Monday, August 10 with a full agenda. During department updates the Commission was informed by Langdon City Water Department Supervisor Jason Busse that one of the water towers does have a leak and that plans are being made to drain it for repair. The city will pull from that water tower until it has drained enough water to repair the leak and will then divert water from other areas of the city.
Langdon City Assessor Jerry Ratzlaff, along with Cavalier County Tax Director Steph Bata, reviewed the necessary assessment of houses in Langdon to keep records up to date. Bata informed the commissioners that upwards of 300 houses were suggested to be reviewed and reassessed because these properties were most likely to be inaccurately assessed during the mass reassessment that took place three years ago. Ratzlaff stated that he would not have time to reassess that many properties on his own. The city would also need to budget for the additional expense that this would entail. Bata explained that older properties are most likely over-assessed while the newer properties are under-assessed. The city needs to have their assessment fall between 90 to 100 percent of the values indicated by the state. Currently Langdon sits at about 91 percent leaving little wiggle room if the city were to fall behind in making sure values of properties were in order. The Commission thanked Bata and Ratzlaff for the information.
Moore Engineering’s Andrew Aakre was present to give updates on the status of Quam Constuction and finalizing Phase 2 of the street project. Aakre continues to meet with Quam Construction and has made headway in completing the necessary correction work. Phase 2 grass seeding will have some touch up work done to areas where the grass did not take. Aakre and the commissioners discussed ideas for possibly holding an informational meeting regarding the next steps in street repair. Ultimately, the decision was tabled until a later date.
Local Main Street business owner Peggy Davis put forward a suggestion for the city to place garbage bins along Main Street in an effort to stop the large planters from being used as trash receptacles. The commissioners agreed that this would be a good idea and also discussed the need to address the large holes left from the removal of trees. The Commission decided to discuss this further with the beautification committee.
In Other Business
• The city budget had been submitted to the county.
• The industrial park hydrant project will have an updated bid as the pipes necessary are already in place and in good enough condition to use.
• The bid opening for 515 2nd street property was held. The Commission accepted the high bid of $2,000.
• The bid for security cameras at city hall from UTMA was reviewed.
• The city received a tree trimming bid and discussed the options that were presented. The commissioners tabled this as they wanted to further review the options available and timeline.
• A discussion was held as to the need for a laborer in the city departments of street, sanitation and water. An ad will be placed for a position and the logistics of the position will be further discussed when all department heads could be present.
