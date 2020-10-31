After the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at the Langdon City Commission meeting on Monday, October 26, department reports were heard. Amid the water report, supervisor Jason Busse announced city water tower inspection reports were ready if members wished to review. While nothing of immediate concern was found, Busse stated some matters should be addressed within the next few years.
Following reports, Susan Faye Crockett took her oath of office as a commissioner and was given the responsibilities of police and activities.
Andrew Aaker of Moore Engineering was present to follow up on the street development projects. It was considered at previous meetings partnering with a bonding agency to resolve issues regarding Quam Construction or affiliated sub-contractor performance. During consultation with a bonding agency it was determined the best-case scenario may be to keep Quam on to complete work. The reason being that if a bonding agency were utilized, it would be necessary to deem the contract in default. Aaker and the bonding agency both feel this is not in the city's or anyone’s best interest. Citing productive meetings with Quam, Aaker determined work may resume May 31 and run through the 2nd of July. As the bonding agency wouldn’t be able to appoint another sub-contractor to complete work sooner, it was proposed a letter of commitment be sent by Quam before the next scheduled meeting. If agreed to, a letter would signify a commitment in writing that work should be completed by a set deadline to avoid penalties. One potential penalty could be a default of contract if the city chooses to consider that an option. Aaker expressed he felt this was the best course of action. Also, the city has continued to withhold $199,000 of contracted payment until the issue is resolved. This would be paid on completion of corrective work, minus additional expense. In the event of a default contract, these funds may be used to appoint a new sub-contractor to complete the work.
Aaker also presented a resolution to a previously reported issue by a local resident. At the last meeting, a resident came forward with backup issues occurring after the 2018 street improvements. At the time, it was reported a third party discovered a sewer line elbow being the cause. Moore Engineering followed up and determined, as Aaker suspected at the last meeting, it was not the elbow but an unresolved grade change from a line to 5th Street was the culprit. Aaker then requested a change order approval to regrade by Spruce Valley this fall at a $42,000 cost. Aaker secured approval from the USDE to cover expenses with available grant funds. The Commission proposed and carried a motion to resolve the issue.
Finally, a discussion was held on utility billing for businesses sharing space in the same building. While tabled for this meeting, it was noted an immediate decision was improbable as more readings of a final proposal would be necessary to form a resolution. It was reiterated that property owners will be the recipient of changes as they do business with the city. They then would choose whether or not to pass on utility fees to tenants. When tenant leases are renegotiated, they would see a change in utility billing. If proposed, James Rademacher and Susan Faye Crockett may recuse themselves from voting as they are personally affected by the decision. Previously, a general additional fee per tenant was considered. However, it was determined any billing would still need breaking down into various utilities so funds could be allocated properly throughout departments. It was mayor Jerry Nowatzki’s opinion that the Commission put in the work to make necessary changes. In support of this, attorney Quentin Wenzel stated that Century Code obligates the city to charge utilities as they are used. He, too feels, from a legal standpoint, a change in fees is in the city's best interest. It was proposed by Nowatzki that the city conduct an audit of yearly budgets for utilities regarding affected businesses and divide the total into them to determine actual cost. From there, a fee schedule might be formed. Discovering, per utility, what is a reasonable rate was of concern. The Commission's initial aim for shared space business fees were 40-50% additional charge of the current individual fee per property. Numbers were discussed across departments to test this percentages' feasibility. Some areas, such as water utilities seemed straight forward, while others proved more complex. It appears a plan is forming as the commissioners feel every discussion brings new clarification to a complicated issue that they, as a whole, wish to resolve.
Next official scheduled meeting will commence November 9 at 6:00 p.m. in the Langdon Fire Hall.
