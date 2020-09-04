Reverend Chris Collier has been called to be the new pastor for First Baptist Church in Langdon and started Sunday, August 16. He is joined by his wife, Erin, daughter Livia, and son Jacob. Their oldest daughter, Christina, is in college in Texas.
Collier is originally from near Denver, Colorado. He felt God was leading him into ministry when he was volunteering at his local church while recovering from an on-the-job injury. He started in youth and music ministry and served in churches in Colorado and Texas.
Collier attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas. His previous call before coming to Langdon was in Cotton Center, Texas, a small farming community about 35 miles northwest of Lubbock.
“When we left Denver, we were more attracted to small and rural communities. The Dallas/Ft. Worth area is bigger than Denver, and it was refreshing to get away from that. I like getting to build lasting, great relationships with people,” Collier shared. “I like to study and communicate God’s word to people.” One of his favorite parts of ministry is visiting families with new babies and celebrating that with them.
First Baptist Church started Sunday morning worship on-site earlier this summer. Video of the services is streamed and posted on Facebook. Collier said they are trying to take returning to normal at a comfortable pace.
The Colliers have really enjoyed Langdon so far. He said, “Everyone has been very welcoming.”
