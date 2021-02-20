The Cavalier County Commissioners met at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Road Supervisor Terry Johnston updated the status of bids for new county pickups. He had fielded questions from bidders but has not received bids yet. He also stated that there would be no need for any roads to be reclaimed and covered what roads are slated to be sprayed first. Commissioner Greg Goodman reminded the other commissioners to put in their requests for spraying by the next meeting. The discussion continued with the need to log maintenance on trucks regularly so that there was a record when oil, filters, fluids, and other routine maintenance was performed. It was stated that logging it periodically in the laser tracking system would be good and to have a booklet in each vehicle so the operators would know the last time these things were done.
County Recorder Vikki Kubat provided her six month update of activity in the recorder’s office. She thanked the commissioners for the new server which was received in February. There have been a few bumps, but those would be worked out in the next week or so. Kubat stated NDRIN at High Plains in Fargo does a backup nightly for the recorder server. The commissioners discussed with Kubat the option of storing all record books in Hutchinson, Kansas. Kubat prefers to keep the books on-site as she has had to refer to them in the past. There is microfilm stored in Hutchinson, which they will check for data integrity upon request.
The new District Judge Kari Agotness stopped by with Clerk of Court Anita Beauchamp and was introduced.
The meeting moved into Executive Session per ND Century Code 44-04-19.1 for discussion with Stewart. The next regular meeting is Tuesday, March 2.
