The Cavalier County Commission met Tuesday, December 1 to administer the Oath of Office to re-elected commissioners, appoint the new chair and vice chair, interview candidates for the Water Board, and appoint committee assignments.
Commissioners David Zeis and Greg Goodman were re-elected to serve another term and signed a notarized Oath of Office to make it official. Commissioner Stanley Dick made a motion to move Vice Chair Austin Lafrenz to the position of chair and move Goodman to the position of vice chair. This was seconded by Zeis, and the motion carried. Lafrenz presided over the rest of the meeting.
Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh presented information about a limited supply of COVID rapid tests that public health has obtained and asked if the commissioners would like them offered to symptomatic county employees and their families on a voluntary basis. After a short discussion this was agreed to by the commissioners. When asked about the status of the county, Welsh relayed that there were currently 54 active cases and around 370 cumulative cases, meaning just under 10 percent of the population of the county has had COVID. Statewide, Cavalier County is 7th highest in cases per population.
Road Supervisor Terry Johnston updated the commissioners on the performance of the repaired dig outs and wash outs. Future bridge and culvert projects were discussed as well as qualifying for federal funding. Johnston also reported that he had two townships left to finalize and then he would be able to close out the 2017 FEMA.
There were two candidates interested in the position on the Water Board. Each commissioner had a copy of the candidates’ applications, and an interview was conducted with each candidate. After the interviews, the commissioners voted by secret ballot. Per the results of the ballot, Moser made a motion that Brian Hardy be appointed to the Water Board for one term, seconded by Dick, and the motion carried.
Chad Henderson was interested in being re-appointed to the Soils Committee. There were no other applicants. Goodman made a motion to re-appoint Chad Henderson to the Soils Committee, seconded by Zeis, and the motion carried.
For the position on the Public Health District Board, there was a letter of interest from Darrin Romfo and a letter of support for Romfo from Public Health Nurse Welsh. There were no other applicants. Moser made a motion to appoint Darrin Romfo to the Public Health District Board, seconded by Dick, and the motion carried.
There were no interested candidates for the two positions on the Education Board. The commissioners brainstormed possible candidates, coming up with three names and an alternate that will be contacted for interest. One of the possible candidates was later contacted during a break in the meeting and was found to be interested. Moser made a motion to appoint Katie Henry to the Education Board, seconded by Zeis, and the motion carried.
Tax Director Steph Bata brought the Sidwell contract to the commissioners for approval. The contract would still be good even if the state legislature changed fees in the Native Woodland Program. Dick made a motion to approve the contract with Sidwell, seconded by Zeis, and the motion carried.
An executive session with States Attorney Scott Stewart was scheduled in the agenda at this time. Moser made a motion to recess the regular meeting to discuss possible litigation involving damage to a bridge and guardrail on Highway 55 and move to executive session. This was seconded by Zeis, and the motion carried. The meeting then moved to the executive session with Stewart, per North Dakota Century Code 44.04.19.1.
When the executive session was adjourned and the commissioners moved back to the regular meeting, Moser made a motion for Scott Stewart to contact the defendant and if nothing is settled, at that time to follow through with filing a complaint and taking it to small claims court if need be. This was seconded by Goodman, and the motion carried.
The last item of business was to shift commissioner department and board assignments. Commissioners rotate assignments in order to learn about the different departments and boards. The meeting was adjourned with the next meeting scheduled for December 15, 2020.
