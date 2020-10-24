The Cavalier County Commission convened Tuesday, October 20 addressing issues among a variety of department reports. Covered in this article will be the retirement of county judge Laurie Fontaine, the need for a new county coroner, tech security proposal for county computer systems, and the proposed purchase of a new truck for snow removal purposes in District 4.
The first topic of note was the notification from Clerk of District Court Anita Beauchamp on the upcoming retirement of Judge Laurie Fontaine. Her retirement is scheduled for the end of January of 2021. As her retirement is midway through her term, the following judgeship will be considered an appointed position to be selected by the governor of North Dakota. This development will now trigger the process of whether Cavalier County will retain their judgeship. This is of concern to the Commission and to the people of both Cavalier County and Pembina County, as Cavalier and Pembina counties are the only dual chamber residing under one judge in all of North Dakota. The concern we are facing is that the state may wish to appoint judgeship of our counties to another district. It was posited under this change a judge from Grafton, Devils Lake, or Grand Forks may travel to Cavalier County to hear cases. Beauchamp expressed concerns that with inclement weather and current COVID issues, it isn’t unrealistic to expect the possibility of online Zoom application hearings being implemented under this framework. Furthermore, if this were implemented, recording duties would be transferred to clerk offices as the county would no longer have a dedicated recorder. With the Commission agreeing that retaining dual chamber would be preferable and almost necessary to retain our judgeship, steps moving forward were discussed. It was brought up that retaining our current system would not reflect any additional cost to taxpayers. The Commission's next step will be to submit a draft that has been compiled by Scott Stewart to the Clerk of Supreme Court. This draft has been confirmed and is ready to be submitted before the October 28 deadline. The Supreme Court will then decide on the fate of our judgeship and advertise to fill the position should they find reason to preserve it.
Following this Sheriff Greg Fetsch stated in his report that with Dr. Emerson no longer employed at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital, we are in need of an official coroner. Fetsch has acted as interim coroner on one account in his absence. He then contacted the hospital and was instructed that he or any deputy could attend six unique classes to be certified in this area. This would be at a cost of roughly $500. It was also stated that of the six classes, only two may be necessary for certification in our unique circumstance. Several individuals expressed interest in certification. The commissioners countered that they would prefer the sheriff fill this role as his position is more concrete and less susceptible to turnover. This position would typically be filled by a doctor, as it would include filling out death certificates requiring knowledge of specific medical terms. A decision of appointing an official coroner was tabled until the November meeting. Meanwhile, Fetsch will continue research on this issue.
Jamie Nelson IT and Tyler Technology had representatives present to address issues with a September 23rd email that Tyler Techs’ system suffered a security breach. At the time, Tyler Tech recommended a change of password and remote access credentials for the Tyler Tech application. Although no known clients were affected, that change was implemented as a precautionary measure. Software Innovations, who manage payroll and software for the county, were also notified. Concern for sensitive data handled by Software Innovations was brought to the forefront of conversation. Jamie Nelson said that it would be beneficial to obtain an additional dedicated server to house SI’s Docupro software. Currently, this software resides on the same server as the domain controller which isn’t typically recommended because it houses sensitive information such as employee social security numbers, tax information, and county financial information. Migrating this data to a second server would reduce liability and further secure it from potential security breaches. It was stressed that this isn’t an issue with Tyler Technology but rather a security issue regarding hacking that happens every day throughout the industry. While the current system implements a backup system to recover lost data, this does not prevent data from being stolen. After a long discussion on cost and implementation, the Commission moved to a roll call vote to approve a one-time $3,500 cost to purchase a new server which will cover the next 7 years. This motion was carried.
Finally, during the county road report, the commissioners arrived at a decision regarding securing a new District 4 truck plow. Developments followed up discussion from last meeting. There was a need to purchase a truck for Langdon District 4, as the previous truck is not in usable condition. This would increase current county trucks from 4 to the previous standard of 5, reflecting one truck per district. A bid was obtained at $163,000. There is currently $185,000 in the equipment budget to cover this cost. Commissioner Stanley Dick was in support of this purchase; he feels it is important for the residents of District 4 as all district areas pay taxes and expect that all areas should have the same right to efficient service in a timely fashion. County Road Superintendent Terry Johnston agreed with Dick and said that, in his opinion, the county should have 5 trucks in total. He also noted, while the past 5 years haven’t produced as hard of winters as the county is accustomed to, once a hard season hits, that’s when this equipment is necessary to efficiently maintain county roads. Currently, District 4 has 2 motor grader units to handle snow removal. It was argued an additional truck could reduce wear and tear on other units. It was also discussed whether the purchase would be a justifiable use of taxpayer money. Commissioner David Zeis made a motion to purchase a truck for District 4. Stanley Dick seconded the motion. It was moved to a roll call vote. Votes reflected: Greg Goodman no, Austin Lafrenz no, Nick Moser no, Stanley Dick yes, David Zeis yes. With the motion being denied by a majority of the Commission, discussion moved forward concerning leaving current trucks in the Munich and Sarles areas.
The next official Commission meeting will occur Thursday, November 5.
