The North Dakota Department of Health conducted a COVID-19 Delta Variant and Vaccination webinar on July 27, 2021, featuring Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease physician and professor of practice at the NDSU Department of Public Health. The intent of the webinar was to inform the public about the delta variant and vaccine effectiveness and combat COVID-19 disinformation so the public can make better decisions regarding whether or not to be vaccinated.
As of July 27, there were 25 confirmed cases of delta and 293 active cases of COVID. Not every individual that tests positive for COVID is sequenced for delta.
“The majority of our cases are in the 20 to 40-year-old age group,” said Molly Howell, Immunization Director for the ND Department of Health. “Also, our hospitalizations have doubled in the last week. We are seeing more severe cases in younger age groups.”
Those numbers are rising quickly. As of August 11, there were 205 confirmed cases of the delta variant in North Dakota and 1231 cases of COVID as of August 18. Dr. Carson explained how variants arise and shared data from around the world about COVID, vaccines, and long COVID in order to answer the most common questions about the delta variant and the vaccines.
“When viruses replicate themselves, they can be really good at it or they can be sloppy at it,” said Carson. “Sometimes they make very exact copies of themselves, or they can make mistakes or mutations that are not exact copies of themselves. When they make some of these mutations, changes, or inexact copies, most of the time it is not advantageous. But occasionally one of those changes may be advantageous and helps it spread further or enables it to cause more serious disease.”
“Variants of Interest” are noted variants that have one or more of these changes. “Variants of Concern” are those variants that have either some evidence of greater transmission, greater ability to escape our immune system from prior infections or vaccines, or greater ability to cause more severe disease. Previous Variants of Concern have been the alpha variant out of Britain, the beta variant out of South Africa, and the gamma variant out of Brazil. The one being watched now is the delta variant that first appeared in India and has become a dominant strain around the world.
Is the delta variant really that contagious? The alpha variant was 43-90 percent more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19. Delta is more than twice as contagious as alpha. The delta variant has an estimated R-0 (pronounced R naught) of 6. R-0 is a measurement of contagiousness and indicates how many people will contract illness from one infected person. For example, in a room of 30 people, if one has COVID, it will spread to 6 other people. Earlier strains of COVID had R-0’s of 1 to 2. The delta variant has become the dominant strain in the US. 83 percent of the variants tracked by the CDC are delta. Cases are up significantly in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi where the vaccination rates are among the lowest in the nation at only 34-36.4 percent. North Dakota is not much further ahead at 39.7 percent.
“If you have not been previously infected,” said Carson, “and you have not been previously vaccinated, it is likely, for the majority of you, that it’s just a matter of time before you will be exposed and probably infected with the coronavirus.”
An event in Oklahoma demonstrates the contagiousness of delta. There was a gymnastic meet where one participant had a case of the delta variant. This resulted in 26 new cases among the gymnasts and staff members, which resulted in another 21 cases spread among their households. What is surprising is that the “attack rate” was 20 percent from the first case to the people at the meet, and 53 percent when it was brought back home. 85 percent of the cases were among unvaccinated people, and two were hospitalized with one in ICU. Six percent were partially vaccinated, and nine percent were fully vaccinated (called breakthrough cases). Of the unvaccinated cases, 63 percent were not old enough to get the vaccine. This event sheds light on how the delta variant may affect school starting up and the importance of proper precautions.
Over 90 percent of COVID-19 cases now are among unvaccinated people. When you swab the throat of a person infected with delta, the viral load is 1000x higher than the original variant of COVID-19.
“That would certainly explain the increased contagiousness and transmissibility,” said Carson. “Sometimes viral load can also be correlated strongly with virulence or how bad it may affect us.”
Does the vaccine protect against the new variants? Fortunately, the vaccines are still looking to be very protective against severe disease. Britain is now one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. During their earlier second wave in Britain (largely alpha), deaths went up proportional to increases in cases. However, during their third wave (largely delta), cases have gone up, but deaths have not risen as they did in the second wave.
Some people have suggested that the number of deaths due to COVID have been inflated. Carson said all you have to do is look at total deaths for any reason for past years and compare it to 2020. In the US, starting in March 2020, there were 10-70 percent more deaths every single week continuing into 2021 than there were in the years 2015-2019.
How common is Long COVID? Another factor to consider in your decision to get vaccinated is Long COVID. The majority of patients hospitalized from COVID experience one or more symptoms more than two months after diagnosis, mainly fatigue, difficulty breathing, loss of memory, anxiety, depression, or persistent loss of taste and/or smell. Even in patients with milder cases, prolonged symptoms were experienced in 25 percent of 18 to 39-year-olds, 30 percent of 40 to 64-year-olds, and over 40 percent of those over 65. Italy has found that 69 percent of 18 to 47-year-olds that had COVID still have at least one lingering symptom over a year later!
It is true that kids fare better in COVID, but there have been 4 million cases, 4196 cases of MIS-C (a serious complication), and 349 deaths. Carson said many research dollars are being spent on Long COVID and kids. Long COVID has been called our next national health disaster.
What about side effects of the vaccine? Every drug you take has potential side effects. The 190 million people that have been fully vaccinated are being very closely watched, scrutinized, and monitored through robust data bases that compare vaccinated and unvaccinated people. With the vaccine, the most common side effects are a sore arm, headache, muscle aches, and fever. Serious adverse events from the vaccine are extremely rare. These events are being captured through intense scrutiny. Anaphylaxis (allergic reaction) happens in 2-5 people per million. TTS (unusual clotting) after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about 3 per million, highest in younger females. GBS (an autoimmune paralysis) after the J&J vaccine is about 8 per million, highest in older males. Myocarditis (heart inflammation) after an mRNA Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is 3.5 per million in all adults and 25 per million in adults under 30, almost all of which recover very well with no lasting effects. “25 per million in adults under 30” may sound high compared to the other numbers, but the chance of getting myocarditis in the same age group is 23,000 per million if infected with COVID. Most people know of someone who had serious COVID, died from COVID, or has Long COVID. You likely do not know anyone who had a serious side effect from the vaccine.
I had COVID. Aren’t I immune now and don’t need the vaccine? Maybe for a short time. Based on studies, when it comes to those antibodies that your body makes in response to having COVID, people who had mild cases or no symptoms made fewer antibodies than people who got sicker, they faded quicker, they made about 10x fewer antibodies as those with a vaccination, and they did a poorer job neutralizing the earlier variants than antibodies from a vaccine. Protection via the vaccine is greater than immunity from a previous infection.
Carson advocated that it made sense to get the vaccine even if you have had COVID. “There doesn’t seem to be a downside,” he said. “There doesn’t seem to be any increased risk for harm.”
Why should I get vaccinated now if there are going to be more variants in the future? There is value in trying to have improved protection to all these bad outcomes currently happening. If everyone can get vaccinated, the virus does not have a chance to mutate into new variants. No vaccine is perfect, but the COVID vaccines are highly effective. Of the vaccinated people who still contract COVID, about half are among the elderly and immunocompromised. Immunocompromised individuals don’t have good immune systems to begin with due to chemotherapy, medications that suppress their immune system, or organ transplant. Vaccinations might not work well for them, so it is important for all of us to protect everyone, including children who cannot get the vaccine yet, by getting vaccinated.
Do I need a 3rd shot or a booster shot?
“Last week the FDA authorized a 3rd dose of mRNA for Pfizer and Moderna recipients for those with severely compromised immune systems,” said Howell. “Vaccine effectiveness is much lower in this group and a 3rd dose will boost immunity. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) formally recognized this recommendation. The 3rd dose should be 28 days or more from the date of the 2nd dose.”
Only about 3 percent of the population is severely immunocompromised, so contact your health care provider if you have questions about whether you are in this group. People who received the Johnson & Johnson single dose are not recommended to get a second dose yet. Booster doses are different than a 3rd dose. A booster dose is for those who have experienced waning immunity from their vaccination. There may be a recommendation for booster doses coming soon.
The delta strain spreads faster, affects young people much more, makes hospitalization more likely, and is highly likely to infect people who have not yet been infected or vaccinated. The attack rate is always higher in the unvaccinated than the vaccinated. Virus risks vastly outweigh vaccine risks. 96 percent of doctors are vaccinated. If you have questions, talk to your trusted health care provider.
A final note: You cannot get COVID from the vaccine; it’s impossible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.