Traveling Safely
With coronavirus cases trending downward, health officials are still urging Americans to stay home and limit their interactions with others. Unfortunately, life circumstances sometimes make traveling a necessity for business or personal reasons. If you must travel, it’s critical to be respectful of the local COVID-19 precautions and practice safety measures to limit the spread. Here are some factors to consider before traveling, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
• Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at an increased risk of getting sick from a COVID-19 infection?
• Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers?
• During the 14 days before your visit, have you or those you are seeing had close contact with people outside of the household?
• Are hospitals in your community or destination overwhelmed with patients who have contracted the virus?
Open a communication line with your intended visitors to ensure they are remaining safe and commit to practicing safety protocols yourself before traveling.
Do You Have to Travel?
When staying home isn’t an option, the CDC recommends that travelers get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and wait at least two weeks before leaving for a trip. If you can’t receive the vaccination before your intended departure date, make sure to get tested for the virus at least one to three days ahead. Since restrictions vary between states, you should also familiarize yourself with the requirements of your destination. Be prepared to pack extra masks, hand sanitizers and documents proving your negative test results or full vaccination reports.
Types of Travel
You can open yourself up to numerous safety risks depending on how you choose to travel. For instance, taking a road trip in a personal vehicle can limit the exposure you have to others. Still, you should carefully handle situations like stopping for gas or taking bathroom breaks. When traveling on public transportation like an airplane or bus, prepare to stand in long lines while practicing social distance requirements of standing at least 6 feet apart. Keep in mind that while distancing yourself from others is practical during short periods, extended flights may increase your risk of contracting the virus.
Pandemic’s Impact on Sports
“Out of an abundance of caution,” which seemingly became a slogan for 2020, many professional sports leagues cut their seasons short as COVID-19 took hold in America. Even as restrictions eased as the year progressed, games would be canceled or rescheduled, and players were placed on reserve lists after positive test results or exposure. Still, each major league sector worked through the adversity and made it to their championship game. Sporting teams did their best to give the world a place to escape into a former sense of normalcy. From innovative new ways to watch at home, fake crowd noise and limiting attendance to safe numbers, fans found ways to get a break from reality and enjoy their favorite athletes. Take a look back by reviewing this timeline regarding the COVID-19 response to sporting events reported by Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports.
March 2 - With over 100 confirmed cases in the United States, the National College Players Association contemplated hosting the March Madness tournament without fans.
March 11
• The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 virus a pandemic, leading to numerous subsequent events.
• The NBA and MLB considered alternative sites to host games.
• The NCAA announced its March Madness tournament would continue without fans.
• Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, inspiring the NBA to promptly suspend its season indefinitely.
March 12
• The NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled.
• After one round of the Players Championship, the PGA Tour postponed all events until the Masters, beginning April 9.
• The NHL suspended its season indefinitely.
• MLB announced that it would delay the beginning of its season for at least two weeks.
• Dana White, the UFC president, announced its upcoming Fight Night event would be held without fans.
• The XFL temporarily postponed its rebooted inaugural season.
March 17
• Churchill Downs moved the Kentucky Derby from May 2 to September 5.
March 20
The XFL officially canceled its season, allowing players to sign with the NFL immediately.
April 23-25
• The NFL draft was held on time but remotely. It drew a record 15.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
June 4
• The NBA Board of Governors approved a 22-team schedule beginning July 31, where the league would compete within a bubble.
July 23
• The MLB announced its 60-game season would host Opening Day and perform without fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.