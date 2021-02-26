Support local businesses
Small businesses are often considered the backbone of America. They provide culture to neighborhoods and offer unique services. According to the United States Census Bureau, they make up 99.7% of the country’s employer firms. Unfortunately, as COVID-19 roared through the nation in early 2020, health officials asked non-essential businesses to close their doors. Without the support of their customers, many were forced to shudder their operations permanently.
The virus’s impact affected small businesses in almost every industry. The National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America surveyed more than 5,800 companies to find out their financial status. Here are a few of the staggering findings.
• On average, businesses reported having reduced their active employment by 39%.
• The median firm with monthly expenses over $10,000 only had cash to withstand roughly two weeks of closures.
• About 41.3% of businesses reported that they were temporarily closed; 1.8% reported permanent closures related to COVID-19.
• Seventy percent of respondents planned on requesting funding from the Paycheck Protection Program included in the CARES Act.
As the businesses around your community begin opening up, you can help welcome them back and encourage them to thrive by showing your support in multiple ways.
Shop Local - Try your best to keep dollars in the local community by buying from vendors in the neighborhood. Check their websites for restrictions, as many still encourage social distancing by offering curbside pickups or home delivery. Look for ways to make your purchases online through their services and stay safe while retrieving them to help lessen the spread and limit human interaction.
Increase Your Tips - Since most hospitality positions rely on tips to supplement their base income, paying more for services can help their bottom line. Consider increasing your contributions for servers and delivery workers, even if you’re only picking up a meal curbside.
Be Patient - As small businesses push through adversity, many have relied on skeleton crews to continue their operations. Be patient if service is slow by planning for meals and waiting for items to become available for purchase.
Achieving Better Mental Health
Americans were informed about the significant physical health risks introduced by COVID-19. The emotional toll of social distancing, loneliness, and quarantining, however, may have had unexpected effects on our mental health. If you’re facing anxiety or emotional distress, find out how to manage your stress with these tips from the National Alliance on Mental Health.
Information Sources - A significant measure to take when learning about COVID-19 is to gather information from reputable sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization. Selective data consumption can help limit the misinformation you discover and calm your fears about information that may be false.
• Try to avoid spreading misinformation on social media by verifying sources as reputable outlets. Also, disregard data you find unless it can be verified.
• Rather than watching or listening to the same news source, consider reading your news to manage the amount of info you absorb.
• While it’s imperative to stay up to date about health care guidelines, try to limit when and how long you consume news and information.
As a replacement for dedicating your time to digesting so much media, fill the void with physical exercise and eating a healthy diet. Both are directly tied to your mood and can promote better mental health.
Reach Out for Help - Whether you’re worried for your own health or that of a loved one, or you lost a close family member throughout the pandemic, it’s understandable to become overwhelmed. Take advantage of remote organizations that offer support like Carson’s Village or Grief Share. Ensuring you can share your concerns with like-minded peers will help you navigate the unexpected journey of grief. If you need someone to speak to about managing your own fears, ask your doctor to refer you to a personal counselor or call an emotional support hotline. It can also be beneficial to keep an open line of communication between your loved ones. If you can’t visit them physically and safely, try to hold regular conversations through phone calls or real-time video software.
