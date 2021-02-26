The week of March 1 marks the tenth week of vaccinations in Cavalier County. As of February 22, the Cavalier County Health District (CCHD) office had administered 1,217 doses, which includes both first and second shots. In addition, Maple Manor Care Center and Langdon Drug have administered vaccinations. So far, 25 percent of Cavalier County has received their first dose and 15 percent have received their second dose. Since 300 more doses were administered last week between CCHD and Langdon Drug, those numbers will go up. Our county is moving to the final groups of Phase 1B this week.
“Starting the first week in March we will include child care workers, and we have been working with the county schools on getting ready for their clinics,” said Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh. The people eligible for the school clinics are teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc. These groups are the last part of Phase 1B, which means that in addition to those just mentioned, all people over 65 and all people of any age with two or more high-risk medical conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine right now.
The system for making an appointment and registering for the vaccine is working very well, driving the success of the vaccine rollout in Cavalier County. When there are doses, people come.
“We have not wasted a single dose,” said Welsh. “We schedule clinics with an appointment for every allocated dose we anticipate to receive. This makes it very important if people schedule appointments with us and need to cancel, that they do so in advance so we can offer that appointment/dose to someone else. If we have extra doses when vaccine vials run long, we offer those to individuals in the nearest tier we are vaccinating.” This is done through a call list that CCHD maintains to ensure that no vaccine goes to waste.
“We hear from many individuals who are desperately looking for vaccine and have many health conditions which would put them at high risk for COVID disease,” said Welsh. For those that don’t yet qualify but will soon, CCHD takes their names and qualifying condition information to use as a pool for extra doses.
“When offering these extra doses, we try and stay as close to the current priority group we are vaccinating,” continues Welsh. “For example, currently we are offering extra doses to childcare workers and K-12 workers. Persons 16-64 years with one or more high risk health condition would also be people we would be looking at offering extra doses to in the near future.”
CCHD does not have the capacity to take down names and numbers of everyone who eventually wants COVID vaccine but does appreciate having a list of individuals from priority vaccine groups that are near to the current priority group to vaccinate with extra doses. Ultimately, their goal is to be good stewards of the vaccine, not waste any doses, and get vaccines to residents as timely as possible.
Some individuals are concerned that someone else may need the vaccine more than themselves, so they hold off scheduling a COVID vaccine appointment. This does not help the vaccination efforts though.
“While I appreciate the motivation behind this sentiment, it is very important that people get vaccinated in the first priority group that they are eligible in,” said Welsh. “Future allocations are based on current vaccine uptake so holding off on getting vaccinated can actually impact the number of future doses of vaccine our county receives and the number of appointments that are available to future groups.”
So to keep a steady flow of vaccine into the county, get vaccinated when you are eligible. Once CCHD has administered the vaccine to the remaining Phase 1B groups, they will be moving on to Phase 1C. If you missed your group when it was opened up, you can make an appointment now. Register at https://www.cavaliercountyhealth.com/.
Here are the future groups coming up in Phase 1C in order of priority:
• North Dakota National Guard, not previously covered
• Grocery workers
• Public safety answering points (911)
• Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
• Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A
• Free standing clinical laundries
• Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
• Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
• Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
• Information technology
• All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
