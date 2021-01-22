Though the national news is reporting that the COVID-19 vaccination roll out is going slower than planned, it is going well in Cavalier County. The vaccination of the Phase 1A priority group (healthcare workers, first responders, long term care residents and staff) went well and is complete for purposes of moving through the priority groups.
“We had good uptake of vaccine from the individuals covered in this group,” said Public Health nurse Steph Welsh, “and continue to have individuals who did not get vaccinated from the Phase 1A group, such as healthcare workers and first responders, opt in to be vaccinated in upcoming clinics.”
The Cavalier County Health District (CCHD) has moved on to Phase 1B and is now taking registrations for people 75 years and older and people 65 years and older with 2 or more high risk health conditions. If you are a Phase 1A individual registering for a vaccination during Phase 1B, please call CCHD at 701-256-2402 ahead of time so that when they prepare for the vaccination clinics, they know you are Phase 1A registering now. The most recent list of priority groups was printed on the back page of the January 11 Republican.
Public Health will notify the public as they move through the priority groups. They will use posters, fliers, public access television channels, newspaper articles and ads, radio interviews and announcements, and their Facebook page and website to spread the word. It is up to each person to watch for those notices and register for their vaccination when they become eligible.
Online registration is available at cavaliercountyhealth.com, on the Cavalier County Health District Facebook page, or by using the QR code on any of the posters, fliers, or print ads. Individuals who are eligible can click that link and register for a vaccination clinic. The online registration process is user-friendly, and there have not been many snags.
People who have smartphones can use the QR code. For those not familiar with QR codes, it looks like a square made up of little squares. Open the camera app in your phone, position it over the QR code so that it sees the code, and touch the pop up that will take you to the website to register. Keep in mind that there is a QR code for registering for COVID-19 testing and a different QR code for registering for a vaccination clinic.
If accessing registration through the Facebook post, use the link in the text, not in the picture. You may have to click on “…See More” to see the full text of the post and find the link to registration.
The online registration site will allow you to pick a clinic date, an appointment time, and fill out the screening forms necessary to receive a vaccine. The available clinic dates are the darker black numbers. For Medicare age clients, only the Medicare number is needed. No supplement or drug plan insurance numbers need to be provided.
Be sure to enter all your information carefully, including name, date of birth and email. Once registered this HIPAA compliant software will send appointment reminders via email. If you make a mistake in your email address you will not receive these reminders.
Registering online helps CCHD in a number of ways. It lets them know exactly how many appointments are scheduled so they can plan to use all of the received COVID vaccine doses efficiently. It prevents waiting in long lines, allows staff to review the health screening questions prior to the clinic appointment, and allows them to easily reschedule appointments if more or less vaccine is received than anticipated.
If you are unable, not comfortable, or not familiar with using an online registration process, ask a tech savvy friend or family member to help you. If these options do not exist for you, Emergency Management Coordinator Karen Kempert has agreed to assist when available (701-256-3911).
“If a person has a family member that can assist them, that is always the better way to do this,” said Kempert. “If they don’t, I am happy to assist and will be asking the standard questions that are required for the appointment.” These questions include health-related questions such as long-term medical conditions, allergic reactions, other reactions to vaccines, Insurance information, and recent past medication history. There has been a large volume of requests for assistance so leave a message, be patient, and answer the call when she calls back.
CCHD is normally notified approximately 6-7 days in advance of vaccine arrival telling them the number of doses and type of vaccine coming. Once the vaccine arrives, the staff works very hard to give all the doses within the same week it arrives. Getting the vaccine to the people who need it as soon as possible is a high priority.
“It is also important because some of the vaccine presentations such as Pfizer need to be used within 5 days from the time the ND Department of Health removes the vaccine from ultra-cold storage to send it to us,” said Welsh. “Doses not used in that time frame are considered expired and need to be discarded.”
CCHD wants to avoid discarding any doses of COVID-19 vaccine if at all possible. Welsh stated that future allocations may depend on whether all the vaccine received has been given in an expedient time frame from when it is received, so promptly giving vaccine may help ensure future allocations.
For both types of vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna, all the doses in the vial need to be used or discarded within 6 hours from the time the vial is accessed. This prevents the CCHD staff from doing single appointments here or there, like other vaccines.
“We do understand this has been a difficult issue for the public who want to know firm dates of when they will be vaccinated and what type of vaccine will be available,” said Welsh. “We ask that Cavalier County residents continue to be patient and flexible with this vaccine roll out as CCHD continues to respond to changing allocation processes at both state and federal levels.”
Vaccine allocation and distribution will likely be a fluid and changing process in order to improve and most efficiently get vaccine to those who need it. If you are eligible, register for your vaccination now, taking the next available time slot if possible. CCHD will adjust clinics as they get notified of the vaccine. As a priority group is completed, they will move to the next group, communicating it to the public through all the avenues mentioned above.
“We appreciate the high interest in COVID vaccination,” said Welsh. “We encourage the public to watch messaging on when they are eligible for vaccination and to register when that time comes. We are working hard to get vaccine to people as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
