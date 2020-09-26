The Langdon Area School Board met Monday, September 21 hearing presentations from a variety of school committees and officials. A pair of motions were also approved regarding the acquisition of new technology devices and the appointment of one head coach along with all assistant coaches.
The first order of business was to approve the school's budget for the 2020-21 school year, with a projected surplus of $250,000. This surplus was anticipated and desirable to the board to shore up finances. While last year's audit has yet to be submitted to the school, it is now in process. The audit review was planned for this meeting, but the auditors cancelled, and the board hopes they will attend the next board meeting on October 19.
The Activities Committee noted that within the last twelve hours before the board meeting, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the junior high football team. The junior varsity and c-squad girls volleyball teams were also exposed to an opposing positive-case player and quarantined. This development opened a conversation on how the school should proceed. It was noted of upmost importance that the school has a responsibility to follow the North Dakota Department of Health guidelines over all other directives.
To fully understand the situation, quarantine policies were discussed. Currently, County Health makes the decision on who is deemed as a close contact which leads to quarantine. The school gathers information for County Health, County Health makes the determination along with the Department of Health, then the school notifies the exposed individuals of their quarantine status. If a close contact, as in the case of the volleyball team, you must quarantine fourteen days. If you become positive at any point within this timeframe, you are required to quarantine ten additional days from that point. Household members of test-positive cases must quarantine for twenty-four days if continuing to reside in the same residence. Finally, if tested positive and recovered, individuals are considered immune to quarantine and testing protocols for 90 days.
With this said, the volleyball program now has only six individuals eligible to participate at the varsity level until quarantine is lifted on October 5. This presents a unique situation as they play more games per week over other currently running sport programs. Six individuals could hypothetically play, however, if one member is injured, that leaves the team with only five players, disqualifying them from play. The board and activities committee both feel this isn’t the best position for students. In terms of student health and having the best chance for qualifying for state level competition, a momentary shutdown seems to be the best course of action. Therefore, the volleyball program has been put on hold. As this choice is due to COVID-related reasons, they will not be required to record a forfeit on missed games. Instead, games can be rescheduled or recorded as no-contest if a reschedule isn’t available.
Finally, the curriculum committee reported that the LASD Foundation donated funds to pay for web-cameras to aid in distance learning. FM Bank monetarily matched this donation coming to an additional total of $15,000, with the desire that it be used for COVID-19 related issues or necessary tech updates. The school chose to put FM’s donation toward 30 MacBook Airs for the elementary school to replace devices that were handed out for home use. With that $15,000 donation, the school would only have to supply about $8500 more for the purchase with that potentially coming from the COVID-related funds the school will receive.
This decision brought on a discussion of coming to a long-term plan for the implementation of technology in the school. It was discussed to think about having the Mac branded computers in the elementary school, while keeping PC format computers in the middle/high school. This proposed plan is based on the idea that Macs are media leaning platforms conducive to school use, while PCs are advantageous to students in senior grades as they are more widely implemented in the workforce and business world. This will be an ongoing conversation as the school year progresses.
Other Business of Note:
• Teachers conferences are scheduled for October 6-7.
• Coach Rob Scherr will return as Head Coach of girls’ basketball.
• All assistant coaches have been approved by the board.
• The Building Committee will hear three proposals on the new boiler Oct. 7.
