This is the third of three articles covering the NDSU Research Extension Crop and Soil Field Day on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Cover Crops: Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension Broadleaf Crop Agronomist, discussed optimal ways to incorporate cover crops. There are many options when it comes to incorporating a cover crop in to your farming operation. You can plant in the fall after harvest with a crop that will grow a bit in the fall or a crop that will overwinter and grow in the spring. You can also plant a cover crop between rows when the crop is small or broadcast at an appropriate time. The best way to get establishment is to plant the seed in the ground. You can broadcast the seed on top of the ground if you have rain, but that is a bit trickier and works best with a small seed, like radish or turnip. The key with broadcasting is moisture.
In a normal year, there is a danger of planting the cover crop too early. The best timing is when you see the yellowing of the beans in the bottom, then you know the canopy is going to open up and that would be the best time to fly on a cover crop. This year, with the lack of moisture, you can plant now, and it will not be an issue at harvest. If you have wider row spacing on soybeans, the canopy is going to open up a bit quicker and you can broadcast a bit earlier. If you have an early maturing soybean, it will drop the leaves a little earlier and you can apply cover crop then. However, wider row spacing and early maturing varieties both give up yield. Kandel would select a full-season soybean in the narrower rows and then work with a cover crop in addition.
For sunflowers, Kandel said it works best to plant cover crops between rows at the 3-4 leaf stage, when the sunflower plant is small. The sunflower grows first followed by the cover crop. You get the benefit of yield from the sunflowers and biomass from the cover crop. An ideal situation can happen after the harvest of a small grain crop like wheat, barley, winter wheat, or peas. Now that we are getting moisture, we are getting a flush of the small grain, resulting in a volunteer cover crop. If you want to spend very little money, the volunteer is a good option. In the case of field peas, some seed is lost when harvested. If you “tickle” the ground a bit, that seed will germinate if it has moisture, giving you a volunteer pea cover crop with biomass and fixation. If you have leftover canola seed, you can apply that as a cover crop. Last year, Kandel tried Roundup Ready Canola after spring wheat. It was tolerant to light frost, still growing after a couple of weeks, and died over winter. If there were weed issues, they were treated with a target application of Roundup. Langdon REC scientists warn against the use of clubroot susceptible canola seed if the field has a history of clubroot.
Soybeans do not have many volunteers after harvest, but you should still have a cover crop since it is a low residue crop. Kandel favors winter cereals like winter rye or winter wheat. As long as the soybean harvest is done by the middle of September, there is still time for a winter cereal cover crop as it doesn’t need that high of a temperature to germinate. You only need a small plant to help anchor the soil against erosion. You can keep it as a crop the next year or simply as a cover crop. Kandel likes winter rye because there are a lot of opportunities to utilize it in many different crops at different stages. It gives you a benefit in the fall, overwinters well, and gives you cover in the spring. Kandel favors the radish for a brassica type cover crop because it makes a nice root system, mellows the ground, grows late into the season, and will die so that you do not have to deal with it in the spring. The root system includes a long tap root that helps water infiltrate in the spring making a pathway for the moisture to move into the soil. Only a small input is needed. However, brassicas are a host to canola clubroot and should not be used in fields with a history of canola clubroot.
There are a lot of charts with varying seeding rates. It depends on if you are going to seed by air or drill and how you are going to use the plants. Kandel generally suggests about 60 pounds for rye and 1.5-2 pounds for radish.
Salt-Tolerant Options: Naeem Kalwar, Extension soil health specialist, talked about high levels of water-soluble salt (salinity), high levels of sodium (sodicity), and the trials he is conducting on annual and perennial crops that grow or do not grow in such soils.
Water-soluble salts compete with plant roots for water. The higher the salt levels, the more competition there is. If you leave the ground bare, more ground water will wick up bringing more salts and sodium and making those spots bigger and worse every year. Sodium is not a salt-like table salt (sodium chloride). Sodicity is only the separate sodium ions, and they are attracted to soil particles such as clay, which then break down the soil much like wheat kernels ground into flour. This makes the soil very dense, making it very difficult for the water and air to move through the soil. Sodicity also prevents rain from pushing water-soluble salts deeper into the soil, making the salinity worse. The soil becomes very hard and crusted resulting in poor seed germination.
Kalwar feels barley, oats, and sugar beets are the most salt tolerant annual crops available. Last year, he ran three trials on different levels of salinity and sodicity in the top 6 inches of soil: plot 1 -low to moderate, plot 2 - moderate to high, and plot 3 - very high. The trial ran 4 varieties of barley and 4 varieties of oats. This year they added 4 durum and may add canola, sunflower, or wheat in coming years.
In plot 1, salt levels were 4-4.5, and sodium levels were less than 10. The highest barley yield was about 100 bushels per acre and highest oat yields were 121 bushels per acre. The trials have not been harvested yet this year.
In plot 2 where salt levels increased to 7-7.5, there was a 75 percent reduction on barley yields for all 4 varieties and a 65 percent yield reduction in oat varieties. This year the same reductions are expected, and the durum did not even germinate.
In plot 3, three of the barley varieties did not germinate. This year they did germinate a bit, and the oats are doing ok.
The trials are providing scientific data to help them understand what grows in different levels of salinity and sodicity. When a grower wants to know what they can plant in their tough spots, the first step is to get a soil sample analyzed by a lab.
Kalwar has learned that 6 row barley varieties will grow better on tougher spots, but 2 row varieties will out yield the 6 row, and the malting quality is better in the 2 row. Among oat varieties, ND Heart came out to be the most salt tolerant variety.
If you have very high salt and sodicity levels, you cannot grow even salt tolerant annual crops like barley and oats, as there is no money to be made, and any money you put into the ground is lost. Kalwar suggests you plant perennial salt tolerant grasses. They will grow where nothing else will grow. Even if weeds grow up around them, you do not need to replant. The roots of the perennial grasses will stay alive underground and be the first thing to green up in the spring. Kalwar and the Langdon REC are growing perennial grasses for seed and seed mixes. They are establishing fields of tall wheat grass (late maturing), slender wheat grass, western wheat grass, salt blender (a hybrid), and Russian wild rye. Most are “bunch” grasses. Western wheat grass roots can go 5-6 feet deep in 3-4 years. The grasses in the mix all complement each other by maturing at different times, so you always have something growing. You can mow, graze, or hay these grasses if you don’t let them mature. They have no issue of nitrate toxicity even in a dry year and will likely get two cuttings in one season.
Disease Management Update: Dr. Venkat Chapara, Plant Pathologist at Langdon REC, gave an update on his 2021 crop pathology trials. Chapara works with all of the crops that are grown in northeast ND and the major diseases that infect them. Disease infection levels were low this year due to the earlier drought, and Chapara advised farmers the need to spray was very low this year in most places.. Even with irrigating and inoculating plants, infection rates generated in his trials were far lower than usual.
White mold is a very common pathogen in this area. The mushroom-like structures of white mold are called apothecia. They produce asco spores which shoot into the air and are carried to the plants. The spores land on the flowers and infect the plants. The fungus survives in the soil for several years as sclerotia. To grow the apothecia, the soils should be very moist for one to two weeks with at least 1-2 inches of rain, the temperature should be below 85 degrees F, and relative humidity should be above 90 percent. Flowering canola plants also need normal to above normal precipitation for 1-2 weeks. The weather was very congenial for white mold for about 2 weeks a short while ago, spurning a growth of apothecia while the canola was flowering. Currently, the canola and soybean crops have grown past the stage of white mold infection.
Dry beans are very sensitive to white mold and next is sunflowers. Chapara has seen quite a bit of white mold in his dry bean trials. Here again, he irrigated and inoculated in order to get infections for the trials. While canola flowers only for a few weeks, dry beans flower for about a month or so, giving the asco spores a larger window to infect the beans. Even so, he still does not recommend spraying for white mold in dryer conditions. He is currently rating all the white mold trails.
Chapara has also inoculated susceptible varieties with blackleg for company trials, getting about 40 percent infection rates as opposed to the usual 80 percent.
Growers should be surveying their fields now for sudden death syndrome to see if there is any kind of yellowing or different kind of leaves. They should call him if they see anything suspicious, and he will go out and check the fields to diagnose the disease or get a soil sample to him. While checking for sudden death syndrome, collect a soil sample to send to Agvise for Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) testing. This test is free for growers, and the Langdon REC has testing supplies. The only thing they have to do is give the details of the field, and the company will send the results to the grower.
Chapara also samples for clubroot every year, another major disease in our area. If any grower is worried about clubroot in his canola, he can call Chapara or get a one-pound soil sample to him for diagnosis.
If you have any questions about the presentations, contact the Langdon REC at 701-256-2582.
