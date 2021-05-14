It takes nurturing, conditioning, strategizing, and working hard to shape a strong team of athletes. Through the years, Brady Laxdal has coached and nurtured many teams to victory, and he has the endgame in mind: teaching athletes to thrive in life beyond the game.
This spring, Brady pivoted into a new business venture, launching Dakota Land Works, LLC, a land maintenance business located near Cavalier, ND. Featuring an impressive line-up of equipment, including a Caterpillar 299D3XE compact track loader with a drum mulching attachment, skeleton grapple, super duty brush mower, soil conditioner, tree puller, and stump grinder, Dakota Land Works can handle any opponent found in nature.
“I’ve considered starting my own business for some time now,” explains Brady. “I realized this is something I can do close to home and family. It’s a way I can make my mark in the Red River Valley.”
For Dakota Land Works, it’s not about just clearing the acres and leaving bare dirt behind. It’s about getting the job done right- enriching the soil, preventing erosion, keeping the drainage in good shape, and, ultimately, preserving the health of the earth for future generations.
“When it comes to land renovation projects, we’re really a one-stop-shop. Whether it’s clearing acres of CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) land, cutting a new trail through the woods, or removing a few stumps, we are excited to care for the land and serve our region.”
From coaching athletes to working the land, Laxdal is committed to caring for and encouraging the growth of the Red River Valley.
Dakota Land Works’s full list of services, including information about free estimates, can be found at dakotalandworksllc.com or by contacting Brady at 701-331-0862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.