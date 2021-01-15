Isak Dease, senior at Munich High School and son of Mark and Laura Dease, earned the North Dakota Farmers Union Torchbearer Award, the highest level of achievement in the ND Farmers Union (NDFU) Youth Education program. The award recognizes students for their involvement in the program and requires five years of senior class work to enhance communication, leadership and teamwork skills, as well as business knowledge of cooperatives.
“To earn the Torchbearer award, we must attend summer camp,” said Dease. “There is junior camp and senior camp, and you need to attend each one at least twice and go to the educational classes each year.”
The summer camps provide an opportunity to learn how to run a business, be a leader, and learn more about the different business aspects of the NDFU cooperatives. Junior camp is open to grades 3-6; Senior camp is open to grades 7-12. The annual educational day classes, called EPIC events, are also divided by age groups and combine learning in a classroom setting and touring a related business.
“Every year youth go to a day class that the county Farmers Union EPIC leader schedules,” said Dease. “We do curriculum that the National Farmers Union plans and work on projects together with the other youth that attend. One year we went to Devils Lake and toured Devils Lake Donuts, Grubbersputz popcorn and CHS. Our curriculum was running a business.” Another year the curriculum was about horticulture, and the youth toured All Seasons Garden Center in Grand Forks.
Twenty-eight young people across the state of ND earned the award this year which were bestowed by the NDFU organization at their recent virtual state convention. As Torchbearers, youth pledge to build a better world for all, build a prosperous agriculture, and practice tolerance and brotherhood in order to “light the way to a peaceful world.”
“I feel honored to receive the award,” said Dease. “By doing all the requirements, I know I’m a more well-rounded individual and have met some great people through it. I can take what I’ve learned and apply it to my everyday life throughout my life.”
The Farmers Union youth education program is a nationwide grassroots youth program. More than 1,200 students, both rural and urban, participate in NDFU summer camps and educational classes each year.
