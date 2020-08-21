The Domestic Violence and Abuse Center (DVAC) needs your help. The services that they provide to those in need depends on the generosity of others. Executive Director Debra Olson has now found a way to make the donation process that much easier during hectic times - donation by text message.
“I had been throwing the idea around for about 2 years. I had seen this done with other non-profit organizations and felt it would work in a rural area like ours,” Olson said.
Olson and DVAC are working with an outside company, Harness, to make this new method of donating happen. Thus far, Olson has been very happy with Harness and the service they provide to DVAC.
“They have made it very easy for us to set up this option, and the process to donate is very easy through their company,” Olson commented.
Streamlining the donation process to DVAC has been something that Olson has been wanting to do for awhile. She explained that the organization operates strictly on grants and donations and does not receive “regular yearly” funding.
“Because we are so rural and the population we serve is small compared to urban areas, we tend to receive less grant funds than we need to keep running,” explained Olson. “Without community donations, we would have to close our doors.”
The staff at DVAC and Olson understand that during this pandemic, people are being very careful with their dollars. From her viewpoint Olson completely understands why since people are unsure what is coming in the future and they do not want to be left short of funds to pay their bills and live. However, the pandemic has not stopped domestic violence.
“We have been very busy, and normally we would have community funds to assist with helping victims who seek Safe Shelter with us, but our community donations are currently down 85 percent. This is huge when it comes to housing, feeding, clothing and providing general living expenses to our clients,” Olson stated.
To compensate for that significant deficit DVAC, under Olson’s leadership, pursued this method of donating because they liked that it gives a person options in how they donate. They can make a one-time donation or a monthly donation.
“We feel the monthly might fit better for people who normally would donate, say, $100 once year but now feel this is no longer doable. They can now look at $10 a month which might be more realistic during these unpredictable times,” Olson shared.
There is also a “Round Up” option, which allows an individual to round up to the nearest dollar when they are purchasing items using either their debit or credit card. You are able to limit how much you give each month via Round Up, and you can change this at any time. The nicest thing about this way of giving, according to Olson, is that you are in full control of how much you give, when you give and when you stop giving.
“We really hope community members take to this new way of donating to DVAC. Your dollars, no matter the denomination, are vital to the work we do in the communities we serve,” Olson stated.
Thank you in advance for supporting DVAC.
