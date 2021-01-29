Bridget Kartes-Dunnigan is excited to be the new kitchen manager for the Langdon Eagles Club on Main Street in Langdon.
“I love to cook and be in the kitchen,” said Dunnigan. “I love being able to interact with the patrons of the Eagles.”
Dunnigan started with the new year, effective January 1, 2021. The current Eagles menu will continue with chicken on Wednesdays, burgers on Fridays, and the traditional steak and shrimp menu on Saturdays through the winter months, but she has some fresh changes in mind.
“We have an awesome patio area out back,” said Dunnigan. “This summer I plan to set up some outdoor activities and grill your own steak nights with all the fixins'.” She is also considering Taco Thursdays and shaking things up a bit on Saturdays.
“We are going to do a few different exciting meals,” she continues. “We will still do the traditional Saturday menu, just not as often.” Watch for updates in the Cavalier County Republican, on the Eagles Facebook page, and around town on the advertisement boards.
The Eagles currently has five experienced staff who work the kitchen: Dean Agnes, Bernadette Fetsch, Doris Hoffarth, Bonita Erickson and Dean Erickson, who is the club’s general manager and is still cooking chicken and burgers at this time. Though there are challenges with the size of the workspace and refrigeration space, they work really hard to make it all work.
“I am learning the ropes of the chicken broasters,” said Dunnigan, “as well as making the perfect burger.” She acknowledged that Jack’s chicken recipe (from Jack’s Bar and Grill in Maida) is in retirement, for those who were wondering.
“Thank you to everyone for all of your support!” said Dunnigan. “I am so excited for this opportunity and look forward to serving Langdon and our surrounding communities.”
