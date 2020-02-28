Educating the future of agriculture

The backbone of the economy within the state of North Dakota has been, and most likely always will be, agriculture. The changing landscape of farming is providing challenges that producers and their supporting industries are successfully adapting to. Gaining the education to assist in that adaptation is now easier than ever.
Higher education across the state has responded to the demand by providing curriculum for just about everything in the ag industry. From the basics of agribusiness to advanced technology utilized in every aspect of agriculture, the North Dakota university system has something to offer for every corner of the ag industry.
The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS), Lake Region State College (LRSC), and North Dakota State University (NDSU) are some of the most popular choices for Cavalier County students to further their education as they offer ag programs. NDSCS offers seven specific programs for their students to pursue an education relating to agriculture. One program that has substantial local support is the diesel technology program, with Langdon Implement offering scholarships to potential students.
“We offer this program as a resource to attract new technicians. It is a great benefit to us as they come out of college trained and ready to work,” Anthony Roy of Langdon Implement said.
At LRSC, two programs are offered for potential students. The standout is their Precision Ag program. Mylee Kenner, Ag Program Coordinator at Lake Region State College, explained that efficiency has spurred the adoption of various forms of precision agriculture technologies. The variability in soils and surrounding ecosystems demand better use of information to benefit all. LRSC Precision Ag program educates students on the technologies used to find and manage infield variability. LRSC ag students work with software analyzing yield data, soil data and satellite imagery data to build planting and fertilizing variable rate prescription maps. Students learn how fertilizing and seeding equipment work and how to process the data generated. Students also work with input costs, budgets and prepare profit/loss statements on the fields that they are working with.
“With a degree in Precision Agriculture from LRSC, graduates are prepared to work in production agriculture back at his/her farming operation; join a variety of agri-businesses that work with various aspects of production agriculture; create a company/service; or continue on for further degrees,” Kenner said.
The program normally takes two years to complete and provides graduates with an Associate of Applied Science degree. Once gained, there is the option to pursue a bachelor's degree.
“Some students do go on to a four year degree. We do have articulation agreements with NDSU and Minnesota-Crookston. The transition for transfer is normally a very easy, seamless process,” Kenner shared.
At NDSU, Julie Bietz, Student Coordinator for Department of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering, shared information about the Agricultural Systems Management (ASM) program, one of several that has an agricultural focus. The ASM program combines an understanding of the agricultural, biological and physical sciences with economics, managerial and technical skills. This understanding of science, systems management and applications of engineering can be applied to a career in the production and processing of food, feed, fiber and fuel, and the marketing, sales and distribution of agricultural products and services.
The instructors within the ASM program provide an education to students who want to work in the field of agriculture at a management level. ASM students typically take several business, accounting, and economics courses along with courses in mechanics, electrical, hydraulics, and commodity harvesting and storage. About 50 percent of the students return to farms, and the remainder typically find career paths in management roles at various agri-businesses.
“ASM is a good choice for students that may want to return to manage a farm or be at a higher earning potential in a rural agronomic area,” Bietz shared. “The degree is tailorable so that students can take more or less of the classes they feel will benefit them in their future careers. i.e. Taking more business courses versus taking more applied courses.”
While the two other schools can provide an associates degree, Bietz gives reasons why potential students should pursue a four year degree. There are three main differences to be found, such as the advancement and earning potential, the internship experiences available, and, finally, maturity.
“Having spent four or more years obtaining a degree allows a student to mature and grow. They will typically enter the workforce at an older age than a two year degree counterpart,” Bietz said. “This extra time allows them to gain maturity and insight before entering the workforce, which, in turn, makes them ready to fulfill those management roles they seek out after graduating.”
The ASM program at NDSU is special because students in the program are part of several other programs which gives benefits and insight into other areas of agriculture. Some of the other programs include the ag and biosystems engineering department which includes not only ag engineering but precision ag.
“All of these students take classes together from time to time and gain knowledge of each others' areas of study. This association is valuable after graduation in the work force because ASM students have had contact with engineering and also precision ag activities, giving them a greater breadth of knowledge of agriculture not directly in their chosen major,” Bietz explained.
Many of the students within the courses can become friends while in college and help each other upon graduating and entering into the work force. The relationships made in classes can allow for individuals to draw off of each others' experiences for problem solving in their employment, making them well connected employees.
Bietz concluded that NDSU is offering the future generation of farmers the knowledge of new precision ag technologies to benefit their future farming business. This benefit is one that Roy is familiar with working within the ag community of Cavalier County.
“Many of these careers also offer an opportunity to have a full-time job and still help out on the family farm,” Roy said. “There are a lot of opportunities in the agricultural industry both today and long into the future. It is great to get a college education in agriculture as it gives a person many employment opportunities,” Roy stated about the plethora of programs available across the state for continued education.
With the advances in technology of every aspect of agriculture, securing the knowledge needed to continue to prosper is one that should not be taken lightly. As high school students look towards their futures and begin creating plans, knowing where they want to see themselves is key to having a happy future.
