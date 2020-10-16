If you live in Cavalier or Towner County, there is something you can do now, ahead of time, to help the 911 dispatcher and first responder teams if you would ever have to call them in an emergency. Residents now have the ability to create a free Emergency Health Profile to share opt-in medical information with Langdon 911.
In many instances, 911 telecommunicators are talking to you on one of the very worst days of your life. There will be questions about the person in need.
“We (telecommunicators) do ask some of these questions but not all,” said Cavalier County Emergency Management Coordinator Karen Kempert. "However, you will be asked some by emergency medical technicians when they arrive on scene so it’s nice to have it in advance.”
Taking the time to fill out this data ahead of time helps the 911 team accelerate response by having some of the needed information ready to quickly pass on to first responders enroute to you.
Emergency technology company RapidSOS teamed up with the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, and Direct Relief to launch the Emergency Health Profile initiative in an effort to get first responders vital information in an emergency, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can create your free emergency health profile at www.emergencyprofile.org. You must be 16 years old or older and have a mobile phone. Legal guardians may sign up individuals under the age of 16. It will ask you to enter pertinent medical and profile information such as name, date of birth, address, pre-existing conditions, allergies, medical notes, Covid-19 symptoms, and emergency contacts. Scrolling down the webpage, you will see that you can have more than one phone number associated with your profile, such as home landline.
The information you provide for your profile is collected and maintained by the Emergency Health Profile Association, which was created by RapidSOS specifically for this purpose. The information you provide is protected according to their privacy policy and only used when sent to emergency service personnel in the event that you call 911 from the number you have registered. It is not treated as protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
To ensure data privacy, information is associated with an individual’s phone number and is only made available to first responders when a 911 call is placed from the associated phone number. If you call 911 from your phone on behalf of someone else, it is important that you provide all pertinent information about the person you are calling about and inform the dispatcher they can disregard the information provided by the database for the phone you are calling from.
After you have created your emergency health profile, you should update it if you have any major health or life changes or every six months in general. If you change your email or phone number, you will need to delete your account and sign up with your new email and/or phone number.
In the event that the Emergency Health Profile Association shuts down the Emergency Health Profile database, your information will be deleted, and you will be notified by email. If you have more questions about RapidSOS, you can find answers and view their privacy policy at www.emergencyprofile.org.
