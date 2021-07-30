Frost Fire will also be hosting “Encore! Arts Camp,” a day camp for students going into grades 3 – 12. It will be held Monday – Friday, August 2-6, from 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. each day. Campers will be divided into two groups: grades 3-6 and 7-12. Each group will have the opportunity to participate in both visual arts and performing arts activities.
“One of our philosophies at Frost Fire is to reach out to our rural communities and provide opportunities,” said David Paukert, “and one of them is the arts. It’s a part of Frost Fire and the Pembina Gorge’s mission to create and provide these sorts of opportunities.”
Campers will explore visual arts concepts in a variety of media, including drawing, painting, pottery and more. Instructors are Langdon Area Schools art instructor Mindi Lill and David Paukert, who is a former Larimore High School art instructor.
Students enrolled in the performing arts classes will be studying creative dramatics, movement, improvisation, and vocal music. Instructors are Misti Koop, Craig Petersen, and his wife, Kristin Larson. Petersen is currently performing professionally in Des Moines, Iowa. Larson is professor and chair of the theater arts department at Grand View University in Des Moines.
The week will wrap up with an art show and performance showcasing examples of the different things the kids worked on during the week.
The full camp fee (including snacks and a t-shirt) is $130.00, and partial scholarships are available by application. Transportation will be available to students from Walhalla, Langdon, Cavalier, Drayton, St. Thomas, Grafton, Minto, Park River, Edinburg and Neche at a cost of $30.00 per child and $10.00 for each additional child per family. Kids should bring a cold sack lunch. A healthy snack will be provided mid-morning and afternoon. For more information, email David Paukert at dpaukert8@gmail.com.
