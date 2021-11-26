The Northern Lights Arts Council is sponsoring “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Charles M. Schulz, to be performed on the Roxy stage in Langdon, December 9-12. The story follows Charlie Brown, depressed and disappointed with the commercialization of Christmas, wanting to find what Christmas is really all about.
“Have you ever seen the 1965 TV special ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas?’ That is exactly what this show is,” said Director Emily Braunberger. “It is the story of Charlie Brown and the gang that everyone knows and loves.”
This special musical event will be divided into two parts. In the first half of the show, audiences will enjoy holiday music featuring the talents of local performers: Emily Braunberger, Courtney Short, Mindi Lill, and some of the cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” all accompanied by Lisa Schuler. The second half of the show will be the performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The two parts will run 60-90 minutes all together. Saturday night will feature an additional treat. The Frozen Four quartet (Steve Hart, Kim Hart, Darby Hart, and Curt Kram) will be joining the show to sing Christmas carols.
The process of putting on a musical has a lot of steps. The number of people and space needed to put on a production make up a large part of choosing which musical to do.
“We can only fit so many people and set pieces backstage of the Roxy,” said Braunberger. “This is why I’ve done quite a few musical revues in the past. They don’t require a big set, and I know I have the people to perform in them. I am always looking for people to perform in shows,” she continues, “especially men. I have had quite a few newcomers in the last few years who have stepped out of their comfort zones and done one of the musicals and ended up having a great time. I really encourage anyone who has ever thought about doing a musical to audition for the next one!”
Auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” were held on October 11, with the cast consisting of: Dan Lamping as Charlie Brown, Tina Olson as Linus, Jordan Braunberger as Snoopy, Anna Lill as Lucy, Bryan Hanson as Schroeder, Chelsea McGauvran as Sally, Jonathan Lill as Pig Pen, Madilyn Krump as Violet, Claire Chaput as Frieda, Charity Stegman as Shermy, and Melah Mackall as Patty. Rehearsals started in late October, meeting 3-4 times a week at New Hope Fellowship or at the Roxy.
“We first worked on blocking scenes,” said Bruanberger. “Blocking basically means telling everybody where to go and what side of the stage to enter on and what the movements are through the script.” Directing,however, is more than telling people where to enter on stage.
“It’s picking music, choreographing musical numbers, blocking scenes, designing the set, finding props and costumes, so on and so forth,” she said. “Once we had that down we started learning the music with our accompanist, Lisa Schuler. Lisa has been my sounding board and biggest asset for the last few years. She does phenomenal with the music, and I am so lucky to have her.”
Schuler has accompanied eleven Langdon musical theater productions over the past 20 years.
“My first musical was in 2002 where Kathleen Johnson and I shared the role of music director,” said Schuler. “We played together for Damn Yankees in 2002, The Wiz in 2003, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2005, and Bye Bye Birdie in 2007.” In those years, Johnson played the piano and Schuler played the keyboard, piecing out the orchestral instrumentation.
Since then, Schuler alone has been accompanying the shows on keyboard, trying to imitate what she hears on the Broadway recordings. This will be her seventh musical on her own, six of them in just the last 5 years. Schuler likes to get the music about 3-4 weeks before rehearsals start and will record her accompaniment for anyone who requests it so that they can practice at home.
“I enjoy the challenge of learning new music, working with the cast, matching vocalists, and literally watching shows come alive from rehearsal to rehearsal,” said Schuler. “Anyone in theatre can tell you that the week or so before a show is stressful. It seems it may not come together, but it always does!”
Braunberger said being a director has stretched her in a lot of ways. “I am not a director by nature,” she confides. “I would much rather be on stage performing and let someone else do all of the behind-the-scenes work!” She feels very fortunate to have the help of so many people in getting that work done. The cast has always been incredibly generous in doing whatever she asked them to do.
“For Charlie Brown, I am especially thankful for Charity Stegman, who has been acting as my assistant director/production manager/stage manager/do-all-of-the-things extraordinaire,” said Bruanberger. “She has been helping me in every aspect, and I couldn’t be more grateful!”
When it comes to thank yous, there are a lot to go around. The community of Langdon is very fortunate to have the NLAC, who works diligently to host and fund the musicals and other events for the community throughout the year.
“We also need to be grateful for those who are willing to volunteer their talents and countless hours to be in the shows,” said Schuler, “and we’re fortunate to have a community that comes and supports the shows by attending. It’s a fantastic feeling when the audience engages with the show! If people really want to get into the holiday spirit this year, this year’s show will definitely get them there!”
“Our performers have been working incredibly hard, and I can guarantee that you won’t want to miss out on this family-friendly event,” said Braunberger.
Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 9-11, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12. Tickets go on sale at Choice Financial Bank in Langdon starting Monday, November 29, until the bank closes on opening night - Thursday, December 9. Adult tickets are $15 in advance at the bank or $18 at the door. Student tickets K-12 are $10 and children 5 an=d under are $5. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtimes.
