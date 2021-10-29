Insley Evans was hired by the Cavalier County Memorial Hospital to manage the lab starting in early September. Evans is originally from Miami, Florida, and grew up in the military.
“I’m a military child,” said Evans, “so naturally I went to 14 elementary schools, 8 middle schools, and 5 high schools.” Evans had planned on a career in medicine, but a significant event altered his path.
“To be honest with you, I wanted to be a pediatrician before I joined the military,” he said, “but then my sister was born premature, one pound, 11 ounces, and it changed my mentality because she was able to fit in my hand. So I didn’t want to be a pediatrician anymore, so I decided to go regular enlisted, and I decided to join the military from that standpoint at the age of 17.”
Evans said he got his training through the military at Fort Sam Houston Brooke Army Medical Center. He has worked in other towns across the state in previous years.
“I’ve practically lived all over North Dakota,” he said. “This is actually my third tour here. My first tour to ND was in 2009. I worked at Devils Lake Mercy Hospital, and from there I practically worked all over the state of ND. I’ve been a scientist for 24 years with the United States Army, and I haven’t looked back.” Evans said he worked in Montana prior to coming to Langdon and has decided to stay.
“I’m a travelling scientist,” said Evans. “I’m here permanently. Langdon is my retirement home. Jesus said it’s time to sit down and get stuff done, and so I’m going to relax, be patient, and wait on the Lord. Whatever he has planned, I want to try to be one of those individuals willing to do it.”
Evans has some goals for the lab and specific plans to achieve them.
“Having the ability to get any instrumentation allotted or afforded to us is key,” he said. “Being that we’re a critical access hospital, the objective naturally is that anyone that comes to the hospital should be able to get the service they need and not have to go out of town to get that service - small town feel with big city services. That’s really what I’m gearing up for here in town.”
“I do believe if you build it, they will come,” continues Evans. “We have an influx of Canadians and people coming into town because they heard of our services here, and they would much rather just come here than go to Grand Forks or Fargo or Minot. That’s doable. We want that opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.