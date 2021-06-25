The Emmanuel Evangelical Church of Langdon will be sponsoring their Sixth Annual Family Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 3rd at the Langdon baseball diamond. The patriotic show will start at dusk, around 10:00 p.m., and begin with a Color Guard, National Anthem, and a few words by Pastor Waterbury.
The idea for the Family Fireworks Show was presented to Emmanuel’s Outreach Committee 6 years ago. Sheila Schanz has been a member of the committee since that time and is currently the chairperson.
“The whole committee, plus many other church members, have participated whenever and wherever we need them,” said Schanz. “We are up early the next morning combing the baseball field for every piece of debris that has fallen,” said Schanz.
Kevin Landsem, Trent Peterson, and Shawn Amundson do an awesome job assembling and igniting the fireworks. They have 22 racks of 50 tubes each to stage them in. The racks were built over the past years with monetary donations and donated lumber from Walhalla Building Center.
Kevin and his wife, Laurie, purchase the fireworks with donated funds. They buy from several vendors to get a good variety.
“If you have been to prior shows, you may have noticed how much more is added each year,” said Schanz. “That is due to the very generous donations from our local businesses and patrons.”
Kevin said that they put in their normal order this year but do not know how much they will get due to a national fireworks shortage. Normally the show lasts about 30 minutes, but that may be affected by the shortage.
The Langdon Fire Department will be on duty at the diamond when the fireworks are set off. The burn ban is currently lifted in Cavalier County, and a fireworks permit was granted this past week. If the situation changes by July 3rd, an alternative date will be determined at that time.
So grab your lawn chair, pick up some popcorn from the Roxy – they will be serving until the end of the movie – and head over to the baseball diamond for a night of patriotism and celebration!
