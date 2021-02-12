February Is Library Lovers’ Month! Thomas Jefferson once said, “I cannot live without books.” Today’s libraries, nowadays, offer more than books on the shelves. The Cavalier County Library in Langdon also offers audiobooks, movies, computer services, activities, and book discussions, even in a pandemic.
“We have still tried to hold as many normal activities as we can, with modifications,” said Shannon Nuelle, Director of the Cavalier County Library. “We were only closed to the public from mid-March to mid-May of 2020 while still offering curbside pickup.”
Since then, the Library has been open with modified hours and some restrictions. Current hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday. Nuelle does a great job keeping the community informed of what is happening at the Library through their Facebook page and in the Cavalier County Republican. Here is a list of activities going on right now or coming up soon.
Storytime for children ages 3 to pre-kindergarten is held in the Library on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. It is held when school is in session. Watch the library Facebook page and website for COVID and weather-related cancelations.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a program open to all children in Cavalier County from birth to before they enter kindergarten. Each child will receive a small prize for every 100 books read to them, and their name will be put on the Library’s progress wall. When they reach 1,000 books, they receive a certificate and a small prize. To participate in the program, parents or guardians can sign up and pick up a reading record and instructions at the Library’s front desk. They will fill in a circle on the reading record for each book read to their child. (It is ok to read the same book more than once). When the reading record is full, bring it to the Library to pick up the prize and your next reading record.
Winter Reading Bingo for adults is now in its seventh year. It started February 1 and will run through March 31. Stop by the Library’s front desk to register and pick up a bingo card. The program challenges you to read a variety of books, such as an award-winning book, a graphic novel, or a different genre than you are used to. After your first bingo, bring your card to the Library to enter your name for a prize drawing to be held on April 1, 2021. Everyone who gets at least one bingo will win a prize.
For a number of years, the Northern Lights Arts Council and the Cavalier County Library have sponsored a book discussion group facilitated by UND professor Michelle Sauer. Last year it was cancelled due to Covid. Now it’s back.
“We will finally be holding our book discussion from last winter online using Zoom,” said Nuelle. “It will take place online on Thursday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. We will be discussing the books 'The Handmaid’s Tale' and 'The Testaments' by Margaret Atwood.” If you do not have access to a computer or internet, you can use a computer and/or Wi-Fi at the library. There are still a limited number of both books available for check out. To sign up for the Zoom discussion, stop by the Library, call them at 256-5353, email them at cavaliercountylibrary@gmail.com, or check out the library website at www.cavaliercountyndlibrary.com for more information.
The Cavalier County Library also has digital and electronic services available for use, free to the public.
“We have computers open to the public with a 30-minute time limit,” explains Nuelle. “We have had Wi-Fi available throughout the pandemic which can be reached outside the building.”
When you go to the Cavalier County Library website, you will see a number of links on the right sidebar. The Mango Languages link will take you to the dedicated Cavalier County Library Log-in page of www.mangolanguages.com. Mango languages is a free online language-learning system offered through the North Dakota State Library. It offers over 70 languages and comes with lessons where you can learn the basics or more advanced materials. To create your Mango account, click on the Mango Languages link, then click on Sign Up. Enter your email address. Your card number is “CCL” followed by your four-digit library card number from the Cavalier County Library. You will add leading zeros to make it four digits. For example, if your Library card number is 150, the card number you would enter is CCL0150. Create your own password and click Sign Up. The first page you see lists the most common languages. Click 'See All' to see the rest.
The OPAC Cavalier County Library online card catalog link will take you to the OPAC page, which is like the old-fashioned card catalog but just online.
“You can use it without logging in to see what items we have available,” explains Nuelle, “but if you log in you can see the items you have checked out, renew items, and put items on hold.” Call, email, or stop by the Cavalier County Library to activate your username and password if you want to be able to log in to OPAC.
Overdrive and RBdigital are two links that will take you to sites for borrowing ebooks and audiobooks. However, RBdigital just merged with Overdrive, so RBdigital will eventually go away. All of the RBdigital content is now available on Overdrive except for graphic novels and magazines.
Overdrive (also called Library2Go) has two mobile apps that you can download from the App Store to access your account and borrowed material. One is the Overdrive app, and the other is the Libby app. Starting February 16, the Libby app will have the ability to download and view those graphic novels and magazines that Overdrive cannot. To get an Overdrive account, call, email, or stop by the Cavalier County Library to activate your card number and pin. Once you have an Overdrive or OPAC account, you will see that Overdrive, Libby, and OPAC all use the same username and password, so that is convenient.
As you can see, the Cavalier County Library is a great local resource. Take advantage of the services they offer. Find a great book to curl up with to get through these cold winter evenings. Download an audiobook to listen to while you drive or exercise. Learn a new language for that “someday” trip. Encourage a love of reading in your children. Maybe you, too, cannot live without books
