Oscar Fernandez, MD, joined the Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Clinic staff on August 1, 2021. He is here full-time as a family practice physician. He takes call and sees clinic patients 20 days a month.
Fernandez is originally from Cuba and grew up in Miami, Florida. He was prompted to become a doctor because of the lack of quality health care in the community. Fernandez graduated from Miami-Dade Community College and went to medical school at the University of Dominica. He completed his residency at the UND family residency program in Grand Forks, ND, from 1988-1993.
Fernandez practiced in Lisbon, ND, for 30 years and most recently has been a provider for Indian Health Services. He likes everything about being a physician including pediatrics and geriatrics.
In his spare time Fernandez likes to hunt and fish and spend time with his wife and four kids back in Key West, Florida. He currently lives in Langdon.
