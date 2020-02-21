It is no secret that the agricultural industry is hurting. From bad weather to extended trade feuds, every sector of the ag world is eager for a turn around in fortune as lenders, insurance, agronomists and producers look towards 2020.
Greg Goodman, life-long resident of Cavalier County, has experience not only as a producer himself but has also worked as an ag lender prior to becoming a partner at Bachman Goodman Ag Services. He explained that everyone that serves producers is working hard to help their customers make it another year.
“Our biggest challenge is still Mother Nature. Yes, prices are low. Yes, expenses are high. But if you can’t get in the field this spring and get a good start to the crop in 2020, the challenges will continue,” Goodman said.
Goodman explained that one of the biggest challenges that lenders face is how to structure customers for 2020 who still have unharvested crop. While this mainly affects those who grew corn in 2019, there are still some setbacks that occurred in the fall that can delay the typical spring work.
“The logical solution is to extend the 2019 operating note to July and plug an estimate in for what will come in via crop insurance. Some operations may have to restructure to clean up 2019. Those that had working capital leading into 2019 may be able to just move forward for 2020," Goodman said.
The “Super Cycle” agriculture experienced from 2008-2013 lead to great prices for crops and allowed many to create a bubble of financial wealth. With the increased prices for their commodities, many area producers began having higher land costs, replacement of equipment, and, probably most notable, the expansion of already large farms (mega farms). When prices started to decline in 2014-2015, most operations had a cushion to absorb the lower income results.
“We’ve seen some of these mega farms fail in the past few years, and I think you will see more of that in the coming months due to the amount of capital it takes to farm large acres,” Goodman noted.
The average-sized farm operations are still running because they have managed their costs over the years, maintained a reasonable debt level, and are not subject to hitting the cap on government payments. So what should producers be thinking about as they head into 2020?
Planting the best fields first, if possible, is one way to hedge the bet on a successful year. Maintaining constant contact with your crop insurance agent regarding planting progress is also key. Creating a marketing plan and following through on sales is another way. Goodman notes that scheduling some sale orders now that allow for pricing some 2020 crop if prices do increase in the coming months is also a good idea.
“I had a professor at NDSU that started his marketing class each year with a statement: 'Farmers are price takers, not price makers'. For many moons, I did not agree with his statement. But, over time, I realized that this was not a negative statement,” Goodman said. “What he meant was that we are not in control of making the price, but we are in control of taking it when it fits our marketing plan that correlates to positive financial results. So, if those opportunities arise in 2020, to lock in a price at a profitable level, do it. Every little thing counts.”
One of the saving graces for many producers in 2019 was the Market Facilitation Program. The first round began in late May of 2019 with a second following in the fall. The final round for the program occurred earlier this month with producers receiving payments. While this alleviates some of the financial burden on producers, the biggest concern remains.
“Prices. Nobody wants to farm for government payments. While they have been a huge part of the 2019 net farm income, reliance on these payments going forward are unclear,” Goodman said.
So, how can producers successfully adjust to the current situation they face? Goodman provides a few tips to his fellow producers.
• Make sure you are on top of your financial situation, and you are on the same page as your lender.
• Look at excess equipment or other assets that can be sold to either pay down debt or fund operating shortfalls.
• If you have lower-quality land in your farm you are renting, make sure the rent commensurates with the yield.
• Understand what needs to be done to meet your debt obligations. This includes knowing your debt payment per acre on equipment and real estate.
“This is more than a 'little thing', but it gets lost in the numbers sometimes. Machinery cost. More importantly, a producer has to know what their total equipment debt payments are per acre,” Goodman stated.
The cost per acre that producers should be shooting for, according to Goodman, is a number below $50-60 per acre. If the ratio is higher than that, producers may struggle to make their cash flow plan work, regardless of the size of the operation. Goodman explained that equipment cannot be looked at as a long term investment as it starts losing value the minute it shows up on the farm. Becoming more efficient in the field in this instance does not necessarily mean more money.
“Look at the useful life of the equipment you own or are buying. Understand what that will cost you over the years. Your goal should be cheap horsepower for pulling and reliable horsepower for harvesting,” Goodman advised.
While Mother Nature is the biggest difference maker between those who make money farming and those that lose money, Goodman shared that there are some things within a producer's control that can make a difference. While there is no “magic bullet”, this comes from the data within the North Dakota Farm Business Management reports.
“The numbers do tell you that the higher profit farmers do a lot of small things right that lead to a significant difference in the bottom line. Slightly higher yields, marginally higher crop sale prices, a little less on the expense category - all lead up to separating the top 20 percent from the bottom 20 percent,” Goodman explained.
As Goodman looks ahead to the 2020 growing year, he shared what his short-term concerns and hopes are. The biggest is, of course, dependent on the weather and getting timely planting of the 2020 crop. The hope is that with the recent trade deals secured by the Trump administration, the trade conditions improve, and thus prices should follow, but this will be a slow process unless the weather makes itself felt once again. Interest rates continue to be low which also gives some room to maneuver.
“We will see some decrease in rent and land values, but this will be regional and will be difficult to measure if land auctions result in no-sales,” Goodman noted.
For the long-term, however, there are many questions left in limbo- from recovery of the exports market, specifically with soybeans, and if it will ever get back to levels previously enjoyed to public support of the American farmer. Another long-term concern is if there will be continued federal support for the farm program and crop insurance programs.
The recent budget proposed by the White House shows USDA’s discretionary budget being reduced by 8 percent from current levels — from $23.8 billion this year to $21.8 billion in fiscal 2020. The budget presented has also cut $57.7 billion in mandatory agricultural spending by 2030. The suggestions to do this include lowering crop insurance subsidies, tightening eligibility for farm payments and gashing conservation programs.
“Farmers are good at adjusting, I just hope that this adjustment doesn’t get dropped on the industry in the form of government regulations, which is actively being talked about in the national and global scene today. Lots of things to worry about long-term, but that is why we have farm organizations who stay on top of these concerns,” Goodman shared.
