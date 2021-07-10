The Cavalier County Commission met on July 6th at 1:00 p.m. First on the agenda was Terry Johnston, who signed the road man salary increase sheet. Discussion of advertising for a snowplow followed. Commissioner Dick made a motion to advertise for bids for a single axle snow plow truck, Greg Goodman seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Karen Kempert, emergencey manager, attended the meeting to discuss emergency funds. The c ommissioners asked what is acceptable for the county to have/need to budget for emergency funds. Although no decisions have been made, some comissioners are thinking of lowering it from the current amount of $250,000.
The Munich ambulance budget was up next for review; Munich believes the disbursements are questionable for on-call EMTs right now. Concern about providing ample and appropriate service to the area is the most worrisome.
The manager for the Devils Lake Water Board met with the commissioners to discuss the Devils Lake Basin. The Devils Lake Water Board is requesting continued joint support from Cavalier County. Stanley Dick is concerned about the benefits we receive in return for our tax dollars being sent to them. Dick would like to see the taxpayer's money go to something benefitting them. This will come up for review during the final budget.
Karen Kempert discussed with commissioners the need for a burn ban. She believes it's never a bad idea to have a conditional burn ban. Nick Moser brought up a fire the prior week, which was easy to combat without the previous dry conditions. The commissioners agreed to not have a burn ban for the time being with continued review every two weeks.
The next Cavalier County Commission meeting will be held on July 20th.
