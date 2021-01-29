February is American Heart Month. Heart health encompasses many facets, including high blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, lifestyle, and heart conditions like heart disease.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. causing about 1 in 4 deaths. The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions. The most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease (CAD), which affects the blood flow to the heart.
CAD is caused by plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart and other parts of the body. Plaque is made up of deposits of cholesterol and other substances. Plaque buildup causes the inside of the arteries to narrow over time, which can partially or totally block the blood flow. There are stages of CAD, from 0 to 4.
“Staging of CAD depends on the degree of blockage and how many vessels are affected,” said Courtney Short, a Certified Nurse Practitioner at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Clinic. “This is typically determined with imaging such as a cardiac CT scan.”
Stage 0- no visible signs of heart disease of plaque buildup
Stage 1- mild heart disease with one to two blood vessels blocked less than 30%
Stage 2- moderate heart disease with one to two blood vessels blocked 30-49% or mild heart disease in 3 vessels
Stage 3- severe heart disease with one or two vessels showing more than 50% narrowing of the artery or 3 vessels that are moderately blocked
Stage 4- very severe with 3 or more vessels more than 50% blockage.
“Typically the first sign of coronary artery disease experienced is pain or discomfort in the chest during activity,” said Short. “This may be accompanied by shortness of breath and diaphoresis (excessive sweating). If this occurs I recommend getting checked by your medical provider. A lot of times the beginning stages of coronary artery disease are asymptomatic- meaning that you won’t notice any signs or symptoms,” said Short. For asymptomatic people, heart disease may not be diagnosed until a person experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure, or an arrhythmia, but what is the difference?
A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn’t get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle. The symptoms of heart attack are chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
Heart failure happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in your body. Heart failure is a serious condition, but it does not mean that the heart has stopped beating. The symptoms of heart failure are shortness of breath, fatigue, or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen, or neck veins.
Arrhythmia is a feeling of fluttering or palpitations in the chest.
Another dangerous complication of CAD is stroke. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked or bursts. This cuts off vital blood and oxygen to the brain and causes cells to die. Symptoms of stroke include drooping or numbness on either side of the face, arm weakness and difficulty raising your arms, slurred and hard-to-understand speech, sudden numbness or weakness of the leg, sudden confusion, sudden difficulty seeing in one or both eyes, dizziness, loss of balance, and severe headache with no known cause. Even if any of the above symptoms go away, call 911 immediately if you think either you or someone else may be having a stroke.
Next week’s article will explore the factors that contribute to heart disease and the services available at the Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Clinic to help you monitor these factors, reduce your risk of heart disease, and manage it if you do develop heart issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.