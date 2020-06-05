Street projects have been a summer fixture for the residents of Langdon as the Langdon City Commission looks to improve the city roadways. This spring has brought a new headache as frost boils made themselves more apparent and 'a must' issue to be addressed by the commissioners.
“Due to the very wet fall and very early winter, moisture made it deep into the streets to freeze. These [boils we are concentrating on] are the most important due to their severity. The original list was twice as long. When the quote came in, it [the cost] was almost as much as we had in the city street maintenance and repair reserve fund,” Langdon City Commission Chair Jerry Nowatzki said.
Retiring Langdon City Commissioner Marty Tetrault worked to get a comprehensive list of all the frost boils needing to be fixed. When that list came in, there were over thirty spots in the city totaling over $300,000 that needed attention. Tetrault and the rest of the Commission went back to the drawing board asking the construction company to only provide an estimate for the most severe frost boils. A total of 17 spots were given to the commissioners as needing attention immediately, totaling nearly $167,000.
“There will be no overall impact on the budget. We are using the reserve fund as intended just for these instances,” Nowatzki explained.
Langdon City Auditor, Roxanne Hoffarth explained, "The commission has voted to pay for these frost boils with the street maintenance reserve fund. This fund is funded by overage funding (if any) from the state highway tax to the street department fund. So when funds are available we transfer to the street maintenance fund."
Frost boil damage involves the breaking up of a section of roadway surface where moisture from spring thaws and/or precipitation cannot drain adequately. The damage from frost boils is often large and deep enough to make a roadway impassable. The potential for damage is increased after a severe winter, which deepens the frost layer, and/or where significant late winter or early spring precipitation further saturates the soil which happened in the fall of 2019. As temperatures begin to rise in the spring, frozen moisture in roadway surfaces and supporting layers start thawing from the top down. The bigger problems begin to show themselves in the support layers, as far down as the frost line.
During the cold, winter months, moisture in these layers freeze and expand. As spring temperatures warm the support layers, the melting frost may produce a fluid subgrade condition that provides little or no support. Under traffic, the pressure is relieved through the point of least resistance—up through the roadway surface—producing a mound of mud or boil. The boil is a visual indication that the roadway is not stable. During the spring, the ground is subjected to repeated freeze-thaw cycles. When drainage is inadequate and soils are frost-susceptible, ice lenses form that destabilize and heave the soil, causing an upheaval of the roadway surface. This type of damage is most prevalent where there are silt and clay subgrades.
The City of Langdon has been addressing its streets for the past few years. The Commission has been trying to band aid its way through until a larger project to address the city as a whole is possible. Nowatzki, speaking on behalf of the City Commission, explained that they have a huge desire to do a city-wide street resurfacing project - not just a pothole here or there or chipseal a few streets, but the entire milling off of old asphalt and repair underlayment and a new apron of asphalt. This would be a very expensive project and one the Commission has directed Moore Engineering to do a city-wide inspection of all the streets and work with the city to explore funding options once the inspection is complete and a rough cost developed.
“We are looking to have a city-wide town hall meeting to discuss funding with the public once the coronavirus precautions have eased to see what the public is willing to spend... after all, it is their money,” Nowatzki commented.
