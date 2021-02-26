Frost Fire’s normal winter hours are 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend of March. Spring break for Langdon Area Schools this year is March 4-5. With these days off school, Frost Fire has added some extra hours and will be open Friday, March 5, from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
There are seven runs open for skiing and snowboarding. One run is called Terrain Park with 3 features (2 rails and a jump). There is also a beginner hill with a magic carpet lift. Ski and snowboard lessons are available from certified instructors. If you need equipment, they have rental packages for skis, snowboards, ski poles, and helmets. Masks are recommended inside the lodge. If you arrive at Frost Fire Park with another person, please ride the lift together.
Frost Fire is also sponsoring a Snow Scramble on March 20, 2021. The Snow Scramble event is a hare scramble - a timed, off-road motorcycle race consisting of off-road and trail riding on a closed course with the twist of being run in the winter on snow. With this event, the organizers recognize that they are creating something unique.
“As far as I know this is the only race like this happening. I have never heard of a ski resort having a hare scramble in the winter,” said Dustin Gorder, Pembina Gorge Foundation board member. “Our courses will be extremely challenging for competitors and entertaining for spectators to watch.”
Another unique feature of the event is that the chairlift will be open and accessible to spectators, allowing people to enjoy the races from above. One course will go right underneath the chairlift, giving people a great view of the action.
The Snow Scramble is open to anyone with a motorcycle. In order to fully participate, people will need to use studded tires for the snow. There can be no threaded screws sticking out of the tire. Only the stud part is allowed to stick out - screw-in studs only. Most of the participants use Kold Kutter track/tire traction screws available on Amazon, Ebay, and other motorcycle websites.
Sign up is Friday, March 19 from 4-9 p.m. at the lodge, or Saturday, March 20 at 8 a.m. Race time is 10 a.m. There are 4 classes: open A class (advanced riders), open B class (intermediate riders), open C class (beginner riders), and women’s class. “Open” means any size bike, from a 125cc to 500cc engine.
The women’s class and the C class will do as many laps as they can in one hour; entry fee is $35. The A and B classes will do as many laps as they can in 2 hours; entry fee is $50. (The A course for the 2-hour race will be more difficult than the beginner course).
There is a $10 entry fee for spectators, and there will be an extra charge at the gate of $15 if you want to use the chairlift pass.
Dustin Gorder and fellow Pembina Gorge Foundation board member Randy Bata are coordinating the event. Visit https://frostfirepark.org/ for more information.
