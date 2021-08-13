3-year construction project comes to an end, producing 8 world-class trails
Frost Fire Park in northeast North Dakota is celebrating the completion of its downhill mountain bike trail system.
The weekend of July 30 was the first time the public could experience all eight mountain bike trails. It marks an end to the construction phase of a 3-year, $500,000 project.
Frost Fire Park contracted Trail Source, LLC based in Rosemount, Minn., to construct the four remaining trails this summer. The company specializes in building sustainable and environmentally friendly trails and structures that allow people to experience and enjoy nature.
The trails vary in difficulty for riders and have adaptations, such as being able to take a jump or ride around it, based on comfort and skill levels. Trails have twists and turns, bridges, and jumps built out of a base of rocks. One of the trails features a retired ski/snowboard trail groomer, adding more personality and reminding people of Frost Fire Park’s winter activities.
“These trails are the real deal!” said Patty Gorder, general manager at Frost Fire Park. “The excitement around our downhill mountain bike offerings has built all summer, and we’re excited to open the rest of the trails and get riders out here to experience them.”
Gorder said downhill mountain bike riders get excited about new places to explore and will often drive hours to experience new trails.
“We can’t wait to welcome people who have never been to Frost Fire Park!” Gorder said. “We also want our regular customers to know we can help them try out something new, and our trails are doable for people who want to try something new or bring the family out.”
Hours of Operation:
Downhill mountain ike trails and chair lift open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays and Noon – 6 p.m. Sundays.
Rentals:
Frost Fire Park has a fleet of high-end mountain bikes available to reserve; call 701-549-3600 to reserve a bike. Riders may bring their own bikes. Helmets are required.
Frost Fire Park is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D. at 11950 County Road 55 in the Rendezvous Region of northeast North Dakota.
It features a 350-foot vertical drop; all eight downhill mountain bike trails are open each weekend through the end of the fall season.
Website: http://www.frostfirepark.org/
Social Media
Facebook: facebook.com/frostfirepark
Instagram: frostfirepark
Twitter: frostfirepark
About the Pembina Gorge Foundation and Frost Fire Park
The Pembina Gorge Foundation was formed in the fall of 2016. Its goal is to preserve and enhance the legacy vision crafted by Dick and Judith Johnson, who founded Frost Fire Ski and Snowboard Area in 1976. The Foundation purchased the area and changed its name to Frost Fire Park in order to further establish its role as the hub of the Pembina Gorge. The Foundation wishes to seize this opportunity to enhance the visitor experience to enjoy the wonders of the Pembina Gorge and Frost Fire Park, which is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D.
