2020 has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, and Frost Fire Park wants to end the year on a positive note for its guests. Even with COVID-19 restrictions and the border shutting out its loyal Canadian customers, Frost Fire Park believes what it has to offer is exactly what people are looking for right now.
“People are craving activities that provide recreation and entertainment and ways to get out of the house while being able to stay safe,” said Pat Chaput, vice president of the Pembina Gorge Foundation Board of Directors. “We will follow COVID-19 restrictions, and we know we can still offer a fun and safe outdoor experience.”
Frost Fire Park opened to guests for the winter season on Saturday, December 19. The Pembina Gorge Foundation Board of Directors decided to move forward with the ski and snowboard season after hearing other ski areas around the country are already seeing increased traffic. The Foundation is a non-profit organization; it owns and operates Frost Fire Park.
“Frost Fire has always been a special place – it’s right in the heart of the breathtaking Pembina Gorge,” said Steven Ouellette, director of operations at Frost Fire Park. “We think if people visit us once, they’ll be back.”
Frost Fire Park is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D., at 11950 County Road 55 in the Rendezvous Region of northeast North Dakota. It features a 350-foot vertical drop, 7 runs (4 runs currently open, more to come) and a beginner run with magic carpet (opening soon). Frost Fire has a terrain park with rails, tabletop curbs, and half pipe (opening soon), a day lodge, restaurant and bar, and ski and snowboard rentals. Helicopters installed the new SkyTrac quad-seat lift in 2018.
When people aren’t on the ski runs, they are relaxing by the lodge in their heated tent, outdoors by the fire, or playing games that have been set up outdoors. The lodge is available with mask and capacity requirements, including their fireplace room, cold cafeteria space, and Howatt Hangar, the on-site bar and grill. They have many people who are not skiers or snowboarders that come out to enjoy the views and fresh air.
Frost Fire Park will be open for skiing and snowboarding from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through the end of March.
It will also be open 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the following days:
Monday, Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Day)
Wednesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
About the Pembina Gorge Foundation and Frost Fire Park
The Pembina Gorge Foundation was formed in the fall of 2016. Its goal is to preserve and enhance the legacy vision crafted by Dick and Judith Johnson, who founded Frost Fire Ski and Snowboard Area in 1976. The Foundation purchased the area and changed its name to Frost Fire Park, in order to further establish its role as the hub of the Pembina Gorge. The Foundation wishes to seize this opportunity to enhance the visitor experience to enjoy the wonders of the Pembina Gorge and Frost Fire Park, which is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D.
