The story of the Rendezvous Region just got a lot more epic as the Frost Fire Park has officially opened its newest feature in their mountain bike park - its lift. The new unique feature now makes it easier than ever to get an up-close view of the beautiful scenery available in the Pembina Gorge. The lift had its first day of operation for the summer on Saturday, June 6.
“I think the first day went great. It was a nice soft opening to try things out. All of the bikers that were here seemed to have a blast,” says Frost Fire Park General Manager Natalie Gebur. “We are the first downhill mountain bike terrain park with a lift service in North Dakota.”
The mountain bike trails originally started with the North Dakota Department of Parks and Recreation. The department crafted several miles of mountain bike trail into the Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area over the past few years which were tied into the trails of Frost Fire Park.
“The trails started with them then were handed over to us the summer of 2019,” Gebur explained.
The first three trails were opened June of 2018 and are currently the only available trails for riders to enjoy. They consist of a beginner trail, advanced trail, and a uphill climbing trail. Each trail has a unique experience for riders to enjoy.
The beginner trail is just shy of a mile long and features many gentle switchbacks for riders to make their way down the hill. The trail has small rollers, berms, and dirt jumps built at a beginner level. All of the obstacles on this trail are “rollable” meaning that no matter how fast or slow one rides the trail, one can roll over or roll through the trail with relative ease
The advanced downhill flow trail is just over half a mile long with a much more aggressive take on the downhill with fewer switchbacks leading to increased speed. Each rider needs to be prepared for big moves as this trail has large rollers, berms, prefabricated jumps, and technical features throughout. All the jumps will be dirt landing with PBR prefabricated kicker. The jumps will be table top, but the distance from lip to landing will be much larger than the intermediate lines . This level of trail will have mandatory drops, big features, and will create a lot of speed. If the “qualifier” (feature that starts each trail) is intimidating then one should reconsider riding this trail as it sets the tone for the trail and prepares the rider for what lies ahead.
The climbing trail is the longest offered at Frost Fire Park with over a mile of trail for riders to make their way from the base of the hill past the lodge to the top where the main lift drops off riders to begin the other two trails. It is a natural surface single track trail ranging in width from two to three feet. Once the climb trail is completed, the riders can then pick one of the other trails to ride back down to the base.
“It is a lot of fun. I am new to biking, but I have made it down the beginner trail and had a lot of fun. We also have an uphill trail that I also have peddled. It is great exercise and a great way to challenge yourself,” Gebur shared.
As the season of riding gets started out at the Gorge and Frost Fire, plans are already underway to continue to improve the experience that can be had while visiting. Frost Fire Park is currently accepting bids to complete the remaining four trails for mountain biking. With 300 feet of elevation, Frost Fire can provide a high quality bike park with multiple trails for all levels of riders. The ample side slopes and wooded areas provide a variety of trails and draw riders from the surrounding areas to come out and enjoy. While finding a contractor to complete the trails is a top priority for the Frost Fire Park as a whole, Gebur herself has had some hurdles of her own.
“Our biggest obstacle is getting a contractor for the current bid that is being advertised to complete the remaining four trails. My biggest hurdle has been - I’ve never worked with mountain biking before. I’ve had to do a lot of research and educate myself on what this sport is all about,” Gebur said.
As Frost Fire improves and expands its summer offerings of fun, there is, of course, the dark cloud of COVID-19 to contend with. Summer season has Gebur hoping that Frost Fire can give people a place to be able to social distance and be outside.
“I’m hoping it gets people to get outside and enjoy nature and the outdoors- to see how beautiful the Pembina Gorge really is. I hope with our activities we can draw in people who would not normally venture this way,” Gebur stated.
If mountain biking isn't your thing, there is the option to simply hike and enjoy the scenery.
“You don’t have to be a mountain biker; you can buy a ticket to hike down to the bottom of our hill and take the chairlift back up to see the views, then you are able to hike back down to the lodge,” Gebur said.
When you come to Frost Fire Park, be sure to come hungry as the lodge features excellent dining with the Howatt Hangar Bar and Grill. It is open for supper Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. Also, it is open for lunch Saturdays and Sundays.
Don't have a bike? Frost Fire Park has you covered as they do have a limited supply of rental bikes. Helmets are required to ride the trails. Due to COVID-19, Frost Fire Park is not currently renting helmets so be sure to bring your own. Please call to make a reservation and be sure to check out their website at www.frostfirepark.org.
