The 37th Annual Frost Fire Summer Theatre is back on stage this year with “The Marvelous Wonderettes!” to entertain you with songs and nostalgia. The musical comedy by Roger Bean is packed with jukebox hits from the 1950s and 1960s, including “Lollipop”, “Dream Lover”, “Stupid Cupid”, “Lipstick on Your Collar”, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me”, “It’s My Party”, and “It’s in His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song)”. Bean also wrote “Route 66” which was performed at Frost Fire in 2018 and “Life Could Be a Dream” which was the production in 2019.
In “The Marvelous Wonderettes!” Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy are four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic hits. When called upon to perform at their senior prom as a last minute replacement, the girls rally together to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony.
In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.
“It is a wonderful stroll down memory lane that features some of the most popular female vocalist hits of the 1950’s and 1960’s,” said Assistant Director David Paukert. “It is a funny and charming show that is pure entertainment from beginning to end!”
Amy Jo Paukert is this year’s director. The cast members are Katie Germain, Kenzie Henderson, Gina Uhlir, and Misti Koop. Amy Jo Paukert, Jeff Anvinson and Spencer Black make up the pit orchestra. Others involved with the show include Autumn Horton (Technician), Charity Stegman (Stage Manager), Carol Clark (Scenic artist), Pete & Pat Danielson (Set Construction), and Mare Thompson Hepper (Costumes).
Rehearsals began May 24th in Grand Forks, and the show will be mounted on the Frost Fire stage the two weekends prior to opening. It’s an ambitious schedule, but the Paukert’s have 30 years of experience with the Frost Fire Summer Theater program to draw upon.
There will be 20 performances in all beginning Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, August 1st. Show time is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. There will be matinees at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 25, and August 1, and on Wednesdays June 30, July 7, 14, 21, and 28. There will also be Saturday matinees at 2:00 on July 17, 24, and 31. A wonderful dinner buffet at the Frost Fire Lodge will open two hours prior to each performance.
At the July 4th 2:00 p.m. matinee, Frost Fire will acknowledge the dedicated veterans and active military in the audience. They will receive a 20% discount on their tickets and be officially recognized for their service at the beginning of the show.
Don’t miss “50’s & 60’s Dress-Up Night” at the 6:00 shows on July 17, 24, and 31! “We thought it would be fun to invite members of our audience to join the cast to dress-up in their favorite 50’s or 60’s outfits,” said David Paukert. “All those in the audience who participate will receive a fun memorabilia souvenir from the cast.”
Mask-wearing and social distancing are encouraged though not required. Seating will start at 50 percent capacity with staggered/spaced seating to allow for distancing. Policies and procedures will be evaluated and adapted on a regular basis to determine what is safe for the audience, performers, and staff. On-line seating is currently available at www.frostfirepark.org and set up so that you can reserve seats in groups of two with two empty seats on either side, alternating by row. If you would like to have more than two seats together, please call in your reservation at 701-549-3602.
You are encouraged to get your tickets early. Prices are $30.00 for adults and $12.00 for children 10 and under. Tickets for dinner buffet and show are $45.75 for adults and $21.50 for children 10 and under.
An exciting addition to the summer theater schedule this year is “Misti-fied,” a free children’s show starring long-time Frost Fire alum Misti Koop. Join Misti every Saturday in July at 11:00 a.m. for her musical variety show for kids! Misti uses her instruments, puppets, humor, magic, singing, dancing and stories to engage your kids in a fun-filled, interactive variety show. This summer, her show will highlight the music of the 50s and 60s to enhance the theme of this year’s Frost Fire production, “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” She also emphasizes themes of the beautiful Pembina Gorge! Come and “Get Misti-fied!”
Hattie’s Closet will be back this summer for guests to browse and purchase hand-crafted items from people throughout the region. Many guests like to pick up souvenirs and hand-crafted gifts to take home.
Whether you take in “The Marvelous Wonderettes!”, “Misti-fied,” “Encore! Arts Camp,” or all three, Frost Fire Summer Theatre is sure to be a highly entertaining destination. Reserve your tickets today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.