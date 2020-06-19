Summer is finally here with the recent heatwave making everything green start to grow. A garden of flowers or food is a great way to not only have an excuse to be outside but also be an activity for life.
“Gardening is for everyone, regardless of whether you live in an apartment or on a 100 acre ranch. Gardening gets you out in the fresh air (while respecting social distancing), adds positive energy into your life, gives you something fun to do, and gives a new activity that the whole family can participate in. Through these unpredictable times, let's grow together,” states the National Gardening Association.
In North Dakota, the NDSU Extension Service has long held gardening as a method for adults to help children grow as people. Julie Garden-Robinson, Extension Food and Nutrition Specialist, explains in one of her articles that gardening with children encourages the development of caring, cooperation, exploration, relationships, with the added bonus of teaching about the vital importance of nutrition and physical activity. Locally, the Cavalier County Extension Service couldn't agree more.
“There is nothing better than family time without a screen. This is the perfect opportunity and doesn't need to take a whole lot of time out of your day. The bonding and connecting a parent can do with their children while having a garden is beneficial not only to the child but the parent as well. A person not only gets fruits of their labor in the form of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, they also get fruits of their labor in the form of smiles, giggles, and looks of awe from their children," Katie Henry, Cavalier County Extension Family and Community Wellness Agent, says.
Henry explained that by taking care of a growing garden and tending to the plants' needs, children and adults can find it beneficial to their mental health. Encouraging caring tendencies also helps children learn responsibility. Caring for a garden requires the gardener to be responsible in making the plants have the best chance to grow into the tasty and nutritious foods that can be harvested later. Henry explained that by giving children duties within the garden such as watering or pulling weeds, adults can help children develop not only physically but mentally and socially as well.
“The challenges, planning, and thought process that goes into a garden helps a person intellectually. Some other benefits would be a sense of accomplishment, pride, and joy associated with a job well done,” Henry said. “Children who learn responsibility early on in life tend to function better as they grow and develop. Gardening is a great way for children to be able to develop those skills.”
Henry shared one more benefit to a child's growth, their ability to adjust. Henry believes that gardening helps us develop flexibility and patience. Her reasoning for this is that when caring for a garden, adverse situations can occur such as rabbits raiding the garden or even more sinister visitors, bugs that love what you grow. As children and adults deal with these situations, they are also learning how to adjust their original plans and expectations.
“They are important lessons to learn and help us to adjust to other things that may come our way in life,” Henry said.
Children can gain valuable time outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine while also learning so many different aspects of life all thanks to a garden. Growing their own food helps children learn the life cycle of plants from seed to harvest as well as why home-grown foods can sometimes be more nutritious than produce found in the grocery store.
“Seeds are fairly inexpensive, and the time spent will be well worth the nutritional benefits of having a garden. Nutritionally speaking, there is a higher vitamin and mineral impact if you can pick the vegetables and fruits in prime ripeness than if you pick them too early or too ripe. You have the benefit of doing that when you have your own garden produce to pick from,” Henry said.
It isn't just children that can reap all the benefits of a garden. There is one area where older adults can actually have more reason to garden than someone younger. The physical activity involved in gardening - the bending, stretching, pulling, lifting, along with getting up and down to care for the garden - is a great way to increase a person's health. Henry explained that even though it is not typically a cardiovascular activity, it does help build strength. Continuing to maintain movement of the body and being physically active is great and add in the fact that it creates healthy food to eat makes it win-win.
“Physical activity also has a direct impact on mental health. When a person is more physically active, their brains release the chemicals that cause us to feel happy and satisfied. Stress reduction is also a benefit, which helps lower blood pressure and heart rate,” Henry shared.
While July is just around the corner, it is not too late to get some plants in the ground and garden growing. The misconception that a lot of space is needed to grow a garden may limit those who want to pursue the hobby. Acres of land are not needed. Many of most popular vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, or carrots can be grown just about anywhere there is adequate dirt, sunlight, water, and fertilizer. All a determined gardener needs is a adequate sized container.
“Growing living things helps a person feel more connected to nature as well. People tend to have excitement, anticipation, and satisfaction when they can see the end result of their labor. Whether it be flowers, fruits, or vegetables, living things bring people to a state of being that is both natural and healthy,” Henry said.
As COVID-19 gives many a lot of time to spend at home, options to keep busy may grow scarce. Planting a garden or flowers, even if they are in a container, is one way to stay active, stay healthy, and get outside. Your local stores such as Langdon Hardware still have what you need to get started.
